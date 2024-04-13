BSP consumer poll: Pinoys less optimistic of Q2, next 12 months on inflation fears

FILIPINOS are less optimistic about the second quarter and the next 12 months given expectations that inflation would remain high, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The latest Consumer Expectation Survey (CES) showed that consumer sentiment was less optimistic for the second quarter of 2024 and the next 12 months as the confidence index declined to 2.7 percent and 13.4 percent from 5.6 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

The data also showed that apart from high commodity prices, Filipinos are less optimistic because they expect that fewer jobs will be available for them, as well as lower incomes in the next quarter and in the next 12 months.

“Consumers were less pessimistic with respect to the country’s economic condition and the family’s financial situation in the first quarter 2024 while their pessimistic outlook for family income was little changed. For the second 2024 and the next 12 months, consumer outlook was less favorable across all three component indicators,” BSP said in a statement.

As a result, consumers were less keen on buying big-ticket items in the next 12 months and were more inclined to save their money.

However, the data showed 24.9 percent of households availed themselves of a loan in the last 12 months, higher than the 22.9 percent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Consumers also expected interest rates to increase and the peso to depreciate against the US dollar for the first and second quarters of 2024 and in the next 12 months.

Households, BSP said, expect that the unemployment rate may rise, albeit at a slower pace in the first and second quarters of 2024 but may decline in the next 12 months. Households also expect that the inflation rate may rise for all reference periods.

Specifically, consumers expect the inflation rate to average 5.3 percent for the next 12 months, or above the upper end of the National Government’s inflation target range of 2 to 4 percent for 2024-2025.

Last Monday, BSP said it could delay any rate cuts to the first quarter of 2025, pending improvements in the country’s economic performance, including cooler inflation.

The Monetary Board decided to retain the BSP’s Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate at 6.5 percent. With this, interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities also remain at 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

BSP Governor and Monetary Board Chairman Eli M. Remolona Jr. said they are more hawkish than before given the 3.7-percent inflation print in March 2024. This prompted the MB to raise its risk-adjusted inflation forecast to 4 percent this year from the initial 3.9 percent in January 2024.