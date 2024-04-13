All the world’s your stage with the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go

A FEW years ago, I got myself one of those expensive and supposedly high-tech videoke machines. It had thousands of songs to choose from, a “fair” scoring system, and even an app. It was even marketed as a “singing coach” because of its “gamified” pitch system which analyzes if you hit the right notes.

It was truly “grand,” (mostly because of the price), but the problem was that it came with a lot of old, useless songs. The preinstalled song library was also quite outdated and if you do want to get the latest songs, you have to pay for it—and it wasn’t cheap.

Nowadays, I think most people have moved over to YouTube for their videoke sessions. Not only does it have an almost endless song list that is always updated, but it is also faster to find a song you want to murder—I mean interpret.

Last weekend, I finally got the chance to unbox my JBL PartyBox On-The-Go speaker, and I immediately regretted not trying it out sooner.

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go seamlessly blends high-quality audio performance with versatile features to elevate any gathering, anywhere. But it’s more than just a speaker; it’s a portable karaoke machine, a light show, and a party starter all rolled into one.

Boasting a robust build with a padded rear and metal grille protecting its front, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is designed to sit horizontally. It is bigger than the JBL Partybox Encore Essential, measuring 19.3 x 9.6 x 8.8 inches, and weighs about 7.5 kg, so it’s not the most backpack-friendly option. Thankfully, it does come with built-in hooks for the included shoulder strap, so it’s just like carrying a gym bag. There is also a slot where you can rest your tablet or phone.

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go delivers 100 watts of that trademark JBL Pro Sound we Pinoys love, ensuring that whether you’re hosting a party indoors or outdoors, the audio quality is nothing short of spectacular. The speaker’s dynamic frequency response range of 50 Hz to 20 kHz ensures a broad spectrum of sound, from deep bass to crisp highs, maintaining clarity and depth even at high volumes. In fact there is little distortion even at maximum volume. The Bass Boost functionality is also a standout, adding an extra layer of depth to the music, making every beat and bass line more palpable and engaging. This feature is particularly noticeable in genres that thrive on low-end frequencies, such as hip-hop, electronic, and dance music, providing a club-like experience. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go also excels in creating an immersive soundstage, thanks in part to its design and the inclusion of a light show that syncs with the music. This visual element not only enhances the listening experience but also contributes to the overall atmosphere, making it a central piece for any gathering.

Connectivity options such as Bluetooth, USB, AUX and TWS (True Wireless Stereo) provide flexibility in music playback, ensuring the PartyBox On-The-Go can accommodate various audio sources with ease. A single charge can last up to six hours and do note that you need to plug it to max out the volume.

But the real magic begins when you discover its karaoke capabilities.

PORTABLE VIDEOKE MACHINE? ABSOLUTELY

GONE are the days of renting bulky karaoke machines with outdated song libraries. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go seamlessly connects to any smart TV, monitor, tablet, or smartphone via Bluetooth, opening up endless possibilities for videoke tracks via YouTube or any online streaming platform. This feature is a game-changer for videoke enthusiasts and casual singers alike, offering access to an ever-updating library of songs from all genres or language from all over the world. Whether it’s the latest OPM hits, K-pop or timeless classics, your videoke night is no longer limited by a built-in song library.

Setting up the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go for a videoke session is also pretty simple. Connect it to your device of choice (smart TV, monitor, or tablet) using Bluetooth or cable. Head over to YouTube, find your favorite karaoke tracks, and you’re ready to sing your heart out. The speaker comes with two wireless microphones, with a 10-meter range allowing clear, uninterrupted performance, showcasing the speaker’s versatility beyond just playing music. The microphone’s sound quality is commendable, ensuring that vocals are projected clearly over the music without any noticeable lag or distortion. Since it’s battery-operated you don’t even have to worry about charging as you can easily replace it. You can also plug in wired mics and even your guitar.

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is a robust, versatile speaker that promises to be the life of any party, whether indoors or outdoors. Its powerful sound, portability features, and karaoke capabilities set it apart from other party speakers. The only problem is finding one as it usually is out of stock in offline stores so you might want to go check out JBL’s online stores first.

‘RETRO-RIFFIC’ LOOK, FANTASTIC SOUND

ANOTHER JBL speaker I was able to unbox during the Holy Week break was the JBL Authentics 300. I was saving it up once the renovation of my small office was finished, but I just couldn’t wait anymore. I’ve already featured it during our Christmas guide, and was able to listen to the entire JBL Authentics lineup when it launched, but experiencing it firsthand in my own space was an even better experience.

It looked and sounded fantastic.

The JBL Authentics 300 makes a “newstalgic” statement with its design, echoing the golden era of audio equipment and incorporating it with the latest tech features. Its exterior, wrapped in sophisticated black faux leather, is complemented by gold accents, pays homage to the iconic JBL L100 speakers. The distinctive Quadrex speaker grille, a hallmark of JBL’s vintage designs, is reimagined here to blend seamlessly into contemporary interiors. This choice of materials and design elements easily positions the JBL Authentics 300 not just as a speaker, but as a piece of art that fits perfectly into any modern living space.

While it is the only portable one in the JBL Authentics lineup, it’s still not as “portable” as the other speakers due to its considerable weight and the absence of any durability rating. This hints at its intended use as more of a stationary piece that commands attention in any room, rather than an all-terrain, all-weather companion.

Turning to sound quality, as expected the JBL Authentics 300 shines with an auditory performance that lives up to the JBL legacy. The combination of a 5-inch woofer and twin 25-millimeter tweeters delivers a sound that is both powerful and nuanced. The bass is deep and rich, thanks to the downward-firing passive radiator, which ensures that low frequencies are felt as much as they are heard, without overwhelming the mid and high ranges. This balance allows the JBL Authentics 300 to handle a wide variety of musical genres with ease, from the intricate details of classical music to the energetic beats of contemporary pop.

The clarity and warmth of the sound are particularly noteworthy, creating an enveloping audio experience that can fill a room without any hint of distortion, even at higher volumes. This speaker also manages to capture the subtle nuances of vocal performances and the complexity of orchestral compositions, delivering a listening experience that is both immersive and emotionally resonant.

Connectivity is another strong suit, with options aplenty including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, and physical inputs like USB-C and aux. This variety ensures the JBL Authentics 300 can easily become the central audio hub of your home, accommodating streaming from various sources with ease. The physical dials for volume, bass and treble are a nice touch, offering tactile control over audio output, a nod to vintage hi-fi systems.

The JBL Authentics 300 excels in delivering a rich, detailed sound housed within a beautifully crafted, retro-inspired design. Its performance and style make it a standout choice for those who value both audio quality and aesthetic appeal. While considerations around price, connectivity options and sound customization may affect its appeal to the most discerning audiophiles, its overall performance solidifies its position as a premium smart speaker that bridges the gap between the past and the present.