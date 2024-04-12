US, Japan fund project linking Subic, Clark to Manila, Batangas

HE United States and Japan are set to commit Friday to fund multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects that would connect former sites of US military bases Subic Bay and Clark with Manila and Batangas.

This will be one of the “deliverables” during the trilateral summit among US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday

“We’ll be announcing an important set of new infrastructure projects known as the PGI Luzon corridor, the first-ever PGI corridor in the Indo-Pacific, which will connect Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas in the Philippines to accelerate coordinated investments in high-impact infrastructure projects, including ports, rail, clean energy, semiconductors, supply chains, and other forms of connectivity in the Philippines,” a senior US administration official said in a briefing.

PGI refers to Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment which the US and other G7 countries have committed.

Notably, Subic and Clark once hosted, for some eight decades, America’s largest military bases outside the mainland. Subic was a naval base and Clark, an air base.

“We will be holding events and setting up a steering committee to accelerate the work on this Luzon corridor, and the Development Finance Corporation will open its first regional office in the Philippines as part of this announcement,” said the senior US official.

Also to be announced are projects in Open Radio Access Network technology, “where the US and Japan, both governments and industry, will be providing millions of dollars in funding for O-RAN field trials and the support of an Asia O-RAN Academy in Manila to enable future commercial deployment. And we’re working closely with the government of the Philippines to ensure that we can partner as a trilateral grouping to deploy secure, trusted ICT technology in the Philippines.”