UPMGPhil hosts HeADliners Awards

The United Print and Multimedia Group Philippines held its annual Headliner’s Awards at the Manila Hotel.

The HeADliners Awards is UPMGPhil’s initiative to give due recognition to agencies and clients who have been supportive of the print industry and consistently put their trust and confidence in the capability of print media to effect impressive, influential and powerful outcome in their various brands’ campaigns.

This initiative is recognized and supported by the Ad Standards Council. Photo shows the awardees (L-R, upper) RIPPLE8 Inc.’s Lorna Mercado; MEGAWORLD CORPORATION’s Marco Grajo; TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES’ Shaina Mae Semaña & Mixie Flavier; MERALCO’s Cyrel Garvida; MEGAWORLD CORPORATION’s Cid Santillan; MEDIALINE’s Baby Evangelista & Len Evangelista; ASTRA MEDIA’s Kristine Ann Martinez & Marvin Martinez; GO NEGOSYO’s Michelle Reyes & Sophie Ramos; IPG MEDIABRANDS’ Tere Adao & Jing Chua; VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES’ Camille Ortiguerra & Joyce Melegrito, together with the UPMGPhil officers (L-R, lower) Chief of Staff Badette Cunanan of Manila Bulletin; Treasurer Sherly Baula of Chinese Commercial News; Director Vivienne Motomal of People’s Journal; Board Secretary Angel Guerrero of Adobo Magazine; ASC Chairman, PANA President and Smart Communications’ Mick Atienza (Guest Speaker); President Barbie Atienza of Manila Bulletin; Director Jeanette Dominguez of BusinessWorld; Auditor Roda Alonzo-Zabat of The Manila Times, & CRB Head Geselle Rapa of Malaya Business Insights. Other awardees who were not present included Makati City, NGCP, Pag-Ibig Fund, SM Prime Holdings, GROUP M and STARCOM.