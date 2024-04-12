TPB chief: Boracay remains among our top priorities

THE Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), has assured it continues to strongly promote Boracay Island in markets abroad.

In a Viber message to the BusinessMirror, TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said, “At the TPB, Boracay remains one of our top priorities as it is still one of our most acclaimed award-winning destinations.”

She made this reassurance after Boracay stakeholders had complained of tepid foreign tourist arrivals compared to pre-pandemic years, due to the lack of promotions of the island, abroad.

Nograles theorized that since the TPB also promotes the country’s “hidden gems” along with Boracay, inbound tourist arrivals have been spread out. “But rest assured, we will make sure to give equal opportunities to all our destinations—and actually we are looking into Boracay as another strong MICE [Meetings Incentives Conventions Exhibitions] destination and have been promoting this in our MICE shows abroad. As matter of fact, Boracay was promoted during our MICE roadshow in South Korea last October, and we have received promising feedback so far,” she said.

This May, TPB is hosting Connections Luxury in Boracay, which will bring together senior luxury decision-makers from around the globe with representatives of luxury properties in the Philippines in a B2B event, she added.

Chaos in the jetty port

In the first quarter of the year, foreign tourists accounted for some 27 percent of total arrivals on the island, versus 60 percent in the same period in 2019. Domestic travelers were also more than double the arrivals in the first quarter of 2019, reaching 386,868 in January to March. (See, “Locals push Q1 arrivals on Boracay to 538,603,” in the BusinessMirror, April 10, 2024.)

Private tour operators believe, however, there is no one to blame except the island’s stakeholders themselves.

Jose C. Clemente III, president of Rajah Tours Philippines, said the numerous fees imposed on tourists by Boracay, “is probably one of the biggest factors why tourists, and even the travel trade [buyers], now prefer other destinations. Aside from too many fees, more significantly, there is the hassle of passing through the small and chaotic jetty port in Caticlan.”

He acknowledged “a decrease in inquiries for Boracay from our clients and has shifted to other places such as Bohol and Palawan. Boracay has to reset if it wants to regain its place as the most sought-after destinations in the country.”

Speaking on background, a destination management company (DMC) executive separately said, it didn’t matter whether Boracay was promoted abroad or not. “At the end of the day, and from our point of view as DMCs, we support destinations that are easy to work with, where we get value, logistically convenient, and all of that. Whether it’s promoted by DOT or not, we really don’t care. We have the ability to steer clients where we want, with or without [government] promotions.”

Varying rates

The tourism executive noted this was the case with Bohol, “because we’re pushing it. Siargao is generating interest, but I don’t really see DOT dropping a massive promotions budget for it.”

The executive blamed Boracay resort owners themselves for the drop in their foreign arrivals. “They favored the China market, so the other markets got turned off. We’re also disappointed. They dropped their rates for Chinese tourists but for the Western markets, they charged very high rates for the very same rooms. Who wouldn’t get pissed?”

Regarding the breaching of the island’s carrying capacity last Holy Week, DOT Spokesperson Czarina Zara-Loyola said, the Secretaries of Tourism, Interior and the Local Government, and Environment were meeting in Palawan on Thursday. “We are hoping to discuss this first with them,” she said.

The topic, she added, was already discussed in the Secretaries’ “first meeting,” but she failed to say when that meeting was held or explain what points about it were raised exactly.

Loyola, however, had no comment on the claim of Boracay stakeholders that the DOT was not promoting the island.