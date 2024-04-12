Thousands graduate from government cash-transfer program

A total of 25,904 household beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) nationwide have successfully graduated from the program in the first quarter of this year, achieving self-sufficiency status, according to an official from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene B. Dumlao described the “Pugay-Tagumpay” graduation and exit ceremony as “a celebration of the beneficiaries’ milestone and highlights the significant achievement that reflects the dedication and hard work of both the beneficiaries and the program implementers.”

Dumlao, also serving as DSWD co-spokesman, said the ceremony also serves as “commendation for beneficiaries whose lives have been transformed by the program, with the support of partner stakeholders.”

“The graduation of these households signifies not only achieving economic stability but also empowering households with newfound competency to cope with challenges and to contribute to the development of their respective communities. Also, the 4Ps beneficiaries become active partners in connecting the government’s programs and services to other vulnerable and underprivileged families,” Dumlao said.

Households who were assessed to have achieved self-sufficiency and those who have volunteered to exit from the program are officially endorsed to their respective local government units either for further interventions to sustain their level of well-being or for aftercare monitoring.

“Through initiatives like this, beneficiaries would be equipped with essential skills, knowledge, and resources to pursue sustainable livelihoods and build brighter futures for themselves and their families,” Dumlao said.

She said the DSWD remains committed to supporting the 4Ps graduates as they continue their journey toward greater economic independence.

“By investing in human capital and providing vulnerable families with the tools they need to succeed, the program has made significant steps in reducing poverty and improving the well-being of Filipinos,” Dumlao said.

The 4Ps is the Philippine government’s flagship poverty alleviation program created under President Gloria Arroyo in 2007, having been inspired by Brazil’s Bolsa de Trabajo initiative.