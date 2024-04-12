Tanduay introduces new flavored mixes for those seeking lighter alcohol alternatives

As it marks its 170th year, Tanduay aims to expand its low-alcohol portfolio locally with the launch of the Tanduay Flavored Mixes.

“There is room for growth in the low-alcohol and ready-to-drink (RTD) segments in the country. Some consumers want something smooth and light, and there are also those who want to moderate their alcohol intake. With the Tanduay Flavored Mixes, we are offering them these new RTDs that are made with the same quality as our other popular rums ,” said Janno Gironella, Tanduay Research & Development Head.

Tanduay Flavored Mixes have 15% alcohol by volume or ABV (the measurement that determines the percentage of alcohol in a drink). They come in two cocktail options — Daiquiri and Dark & Stormy, and are available in 700 ml bottles.

Leading the Way in Product Innovation

“While there are other RTD products available in the market right now, Tanduay is the only brand that offers these options. Our new products contain the same quality and experience that our brand has been known for in decades,” said Leonard Gem Boy, Tanduay Brand Manager.

The Tanduay Flavored Mixes Daiquiri is a refreshing mix of rum and the flavors of lemonade, sweet cherries, and candied almonds. It is clear and colorless in appearance and has flavors of fresh and juicy lemonade with notes of sweet cherry and almond cake.

According to Gironella, Tanduay used natural citrus flavors as its blending materials.

For Tanduay Flavored Mixes Dark & Stormy, Tanduay used all-natural flavors. It is a classy cocktail mix of rum and flavors of citrus fruits with hints of fresh cucumber and ginger spice. Also clear and colorless in appearance, its taste is a sweet blend of rum and sour lemon, with notes of fresh cucumber and a hint of ginger spice.

“The Tanduay Flavored Mixes are now available in select bars, groceries, and supermarkets and through our e-commerce platform, www.shots.ph. Plans are already underway to make it available to more stores nationwide,” Boy said.

Founded in 1854, Tanduay is one of the Philippines’ most awarded spirits. It has been named the World’s Number 1 Rum in terms of sales by Drinks International Magazine for six consecutive years. It has also received the Brand of the Year Award for eight consecutive years from the London-based World Branding Awards.