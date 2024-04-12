Taguig asks DOH: Address pertussis vaccine shortage now

TAGUIG City Mayor Maria Laarni Cayetano urged the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday to urgently address the vaccine shortage, noting that it would put children at risk for pertussis or whooping cough.

“Children are in danger because there is a shortage of vaccines. Even though this is not pandemic level, it is still very alarming. We are asking the Department of Health to provide us with definite answers regarding the availability of vaccines for pertussis,” Cayetano said as she demanded a concrete response from the national health department regarding the delivery and availability of necessary vaccines.

Cayetano voiced her concern over the apparent lack of urgency from the DOH in procuring and distributing vaccines, particularly against pertussis, a highly contagious respiratory disease.

She also asked the DOH to reassess their forecasting and procurement processes to prevent such delays in the future.

“Our goal is to vaccinate all children within Taguig’s jurisdiction. However, our efforts are hampered by the insufficient supply provided by the national government,” she said.

“It is crucial for us in our City to emphasize the need for transparency and accountability, particularly to reassure our concerned parents,” she added.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a dangerous infection spread by coughing that can cause intense coughing fits and a loud breathing sound.

It is very contagious and risky for babies under 6 months old.

Symptoms start like a common cold but can get much worse, leading to serious issues like breathing problems and pneumonia.

While medicines are available to treat the disease, the best way to prevent it is by getting vaccinated early, following the DTP vaccine schedule starting at six weeks old. Wearing masks in busy places and keeping hands clean are also important to stop the spread and keep everyone safe.

Cayetano urged her constituents experiencing symptoms of pertussis, immediately go to the nearest health center or call the Taguig City Command Center at (02) 8789 3200, or the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CEDSU) at 0919 079 9193 / 0915 164 2742.