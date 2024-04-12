Phoenix leans on 2 big men, Rivero to keep Converge winless

PHOENIX Super LPG banked on two big men providing with huge double-double performances to score a 113-107 win over winless Converge on Friday in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Veteran Jason Perkins delivered 26 points and 13 rebounds, while rookie Kenneth Tuffin posted nine of his 16 points in addition to his 10 rebounds, as the Fuel Masters halted a two-game slid that improved their win-loss record.

Another rookie — the flamboyant Ricci Rivero — delivered a resounding performance of 17 points, 12 in the third period also for Phoenix. Matthew Daves and Javee Mocon added 11 points each while Jayjay Alejandro contributed 10 points also for the Fuel Masters.

“Once we found that identity, we were able to get back on track. We were sharing the ball wisely as we had six guys who scored in double figures,” Phoenix assistant coach Willie Wilson said.

After the FiberXers came within 100-103, the Fuel Masters relied on a strong 8-0 run courtesy of Tuffin’s trey and layup under the three-minute mark, giving them a 111-100 lead that they never relinquished.

Justin Arana scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while Alec Stockton made 31 points for the FiberXers, who remained winless in the last seven straight games.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





