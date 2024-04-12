PHL Navy keen on bolstering maritime cooperation with allies

The Philippine Navy (PN) is targeting to strengthen the country’s maritime cooperation partners and allies following PN chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr.’s meeting with his American and Japanese counterparts in Hawaii last week.

In a statement Wednesday night, PN spokesperson Captain John Percie Alcos said this took place after Adaci met with his counterparts in the US and Japan on the sidelines of the US Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) change-of-command ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on April 5.

“Vice Admiral Adaci had separate meetings with US Chief of Naval Operations [CNO] Admiral Lisa Franchetti, newly installed PACFLT Commander Admiral Stephen Koehler, and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force [JMSDF] Chief-of-Staff Admiral Ryo Sakai to further reinforce naval ties and reassure continued collaboration toward capability and capacity enhancement,” he added.

Alcos said these naval commanders also reaffirmed their commitment and mutual support aside from looking at the possibility of enhancing the conduct of Maritime Cooperation Activities (MCA), training, and personnel competence development.

“Admiral Franchetti accordingly commended the significant advances in interoperability achieved through MCA’s and training. She also reiterated her commitment to advancing Navy-to-Navy relations and enhancing bilateral initiatives with purpose and urgency,” he added.

These meetings, according to Adaci, are instrumental in strengthening the foundation of the strategic partnership among the three Navies and anchored on their shared commitment to upholding regional peace and stability.