PHL banks on infra to cut logistics cost down to 15%

THE Philippines is banking on the development of infrastructure such as bridges and railways as it aims to reduce the cost of logistics from 25.5 percent to 15 percent of the total cost of goods, according to the Supply Chain Management Association of the Philippines (SCMAP).

“That’s the target because if other countries are around 10,11,12 [percent]….We have to be competitive. So 15 percent,” SCMAP Vice President Pierre Carlo Curay told reporters on the sidelines of Ninja Van Philippines’s Forum: “Supply Chains Unlinked: Overcoming logistics obstacles in business expansion in the Philippines” held on Thursday in Makati City.

“It’s a challenge but with the rate of development of infrastructure in partnership with the government, I think we can achieve that,” the SCMAP official said.

Curay noted, however, that the question now lies in by what year the country aims to attain a smaller share of logistics cost out of the total cost of a good, adding that the country awaits the release of the National Logistics roadmap, an initiative by the government and the private sector.

“We did a collaboration with the government and private sector, even with the Private Sector Advisory Council, plus the [Logistics Services Philippines] LSPH and government. Napresent na yung logistics plan,” Curay divulged.

“So collaborative ang pag-present sa president. Hindi ko lang alam kung ano yung timeline. [So, the presentation to the president is collaborative. I just don’t know what the timeline is],” he added.

Curay, meanwhile, said the issue that must be solved in line with the high logistics cost in the country is simple this: “It’s always been infrastructure.”

“So a lot of that is the challenge in infrastructure and of course, digitalization,” the SCMAP official said.

However, with the “constant” infrastructure being built in the country such as bridges, he emphasized, “I think that will greatly reduce logistics costs right away. So the bridges, the development infrastructure, the roads and all of that . . . farm-to-market, it will really help.”

For her part, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Mary Jean T. Pacheco also noted that infrastructure is the top challenge in the logistics sector.

“Top of mind is really the need for infrastructure, whether it is the physical roads, where the trucks pass through, or digital infrastructure. I think that’s number one,” Pacheco said as she echoed Curay who recognized the country as an archipelago, prompting the need to build infrastructure.

“So we are an archipelago, so we need to cross seas. And then to fly. And there’s also land. So ours is a little bit of a challenge. Not to mention the fact that we’re also in the Ring of Fire,” the Trade undersecretary also noted.

Curay illustrated the components of the cost of logistics, saying, “So we just combine all of the different costs from transport, warehouse, ‘yung tao that’s specific to the delivery of the goods, then just a percentage of the total price.”

Curay cited a 2017 study conducted by the World Bank, showing that logistics cost in the country was at 27.2 percent.

The Trade department said it updated this in 2020, bringing down the share of logistics cost to total cost of good to 25.5 percent.

In an earlier story by the BusinessMirror in 2022, Curay emphasized that Philippine logistics cost is highest among Asean neighbors. “So our logistic costs, percentage of sales is 25 percent, meaning it takes almost one-third of the cost of the product to get to you, that’s very high,”he said. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2022/05/04/traffic-disrupting-supply-chain-logistics-cost-highest-in-phl/)