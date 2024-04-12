Pasig RTC issues arrest warrant against Quiboloy

Another arrest warrant was issued against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, this time for violation of Republic Act 9208, or the Anti- Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, a non-bailable offense.

The arrest warrant was issued by Regional Trial Court (RTV) of Pasig City Branch 159 Acting Presiding Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa 10 days after a trial court in Davao City issued an arrest warrant against Quiboloy for child abuse and sexual abuse.

The two criminal cases were filed by one complainant—a then 17-year-old former member of KOJC.

Quiboloy is now considered a fugitive after the government refused to grant the conditions he set for his surrender.

One of his conditions for his surrender is the issuance of a written guarantee from President Marcos, Remulla, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Medardo de Lemos that “there will be no American interference and no extraordinary rendition” upon his surrender.

Quiboloy’s conditions stemmed from his indictment in the US three years ago for sex trafficking along with two co-defendants identified as Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Felina Salinas.

The US government has yet to seek Quiboloy’s extradition in connection with the said case.

The arrest warrants issued by the Pasig and Davao RTC also cover Quiboloy’s co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes.

Judge Estacio-Montesa issued the arrest warrant after denying the motion to defer/suspend proceedings and hold in abeyance issuance of warrant of arrest filed by Quiboloy’s camp.

Quiboloy’s camp argued that the trial court should put on hold any action on the case pending the resolution of its motion for reconsideration seeking the DOJ’s reversal of its resolution ordering his indictment for the alleged crimes.

The judge ruled that Quiboloy’s motion is considered a “prohibited motion” under the Revised Guidelines for Continuous Trial of Criminal Cases.

“Clearly, from the foregoing there is no basis for this court to suspend the proceedings by reason of the filing of a motion for reconsideration on the resolution of the petition for review before the Department of Justice as this is not one of the grounds stated under Section 11 Rule 116 of the Rules on Criminal Procedure,” the Pasig RTC declared.

The court pointed out that there are only three grounds for the suspension of arraignment, such as when the accused appears to be suffering from an unsound mental condition; there is a prejudicial question; and a petition for review of the resolution of the prosecutor is pending either the DOJ, or the Office of the President.

“The standing principle is that once an information is filed in court, any disposition of the case rests in the sound discretion of the Court as the determination of the case is within its exclusive jurisdiction and competence,” the Pasig RTC’s resolution read.

“The Court is the best and sole judge on what to do with the case before it,” it added.

Quiboloy’s camp is expected to avail of all legal remedies to prevent his arrest.

Image credits: CNN Philippines





