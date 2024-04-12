NU dominates San Juan Institute of Technology in PNVF U-18

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY (NU) -Nazareth dominated San Juan Institute of Technology-Batangas, 25-10, 25-12, on Friday to stay undefeated in 2024 Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championship at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The Lady Bulldogs displayed solid attacking in just 42 minutes to scoop their fourth consecutive win and secure the top seed in girls’ Pool B of the competition organized by the PNVF headed by President Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

NU brought the Batangas bet as their fourth victims after beating Colegio de Los Baños, 25-10, 25-12, Parañaque City, 25-4, 25-16, and De La Salle-Lipa, 25-21, 25-16. Batangas suffered its second loss in four games.

Gracel Christian College blasted Maryhill College Lucena, 25-19, 25-20, in girls’ Pool A to earn its second win in two games, while Canossa Academy-Lipa bested Colegio delos Baños, 25-4, 25-21, to finally barge to the win column.

Canossa Academy-Lipa improved to 1-3 record while Los Baños dropped to 1-3.

Meanwhile, Canossa Academy defeated Golden Whiskers Club, 25-10, 25-18, to clinch its second win after four games in boys’ Pool A. The Golden Whiskers remained winless in three games.

On Saturday, Parañaque (0-3) shoots to end its losing woes when it battles San Juan Institute of Technology-Batangas (2-2) at 10am while University of Santo Tomas (4-0) guns for a sweep when it faces Maryhill College Lucena (1-1) at 11:30 am in girls’ Pool A.

Kings Montessori School (2-1) meets De La Salle-Zobel (1-2) at 1 pm in girls’ Pool A.

In the boys’ side, Canossa Academy (2-2) battles Batangas Christian School (0-3) at 2:30 pm in boys’ Pool A. Aguaveia Volleyball Club (0-2) battles Hermosa Bataan (2-1) at 4pm in boys’ Pool B and VNS x Savouge (1-2) faces Taytay Rizal (2-1) in boys’ Pool B at 5:30pm.