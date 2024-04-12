Ninja Van expands offerings in PHL

Logistics provider Ninja Van Philippines said it is expanding beyond the e-commerce vertical with the launch of Ninja Restock, a business-to-business (B2B) solution which aims to streamline the resupply and delivery process in the logistics market.

“As a new business-to-business (B2B) solution, Ninja Restock aims to address the current challenges in the logistics market, which, despite contributing to as much as 4 to 6 percent of the Philippines’s GDP, remains highly fragmented,” Ninja Van said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said Ninja Restock aims to offer brands and businesses a “hassle-free” B2B delivery solution to distribute supplies to their various locations and branches.

Vin Perez, Country Head of Ninja Van Philippines, noted the struggles faced by medium-sized businesses in restocking their stores from a centralized warehouse.

“Many small and medium-sized businesses encounter difficulties in sending out products and supplies to their branches,particularly if they have less than a truckload’s (LTL) supply to send out at any given time,” Perez said.

In particular, the Ninja Van official said, those needing LTL shipments and trucking services often have to face “exorbitant” fees or have to endure extended waiting times to send out supplies and products.

Citing recent data from KPMG, Ninja Van said 67 percent of Filipino businesses consider customer perception on delivery speed as a “key driver” for success.

This, Ninja Van noted, has prompted the need for “seamlessness” in logistics solutions.

“Ninja Restock streamlines the resupply and delivery process, providing flexibility and cost optimization with the benefit of nationwide coverage.”

In terms of coverage, the logistics firm said the Ninja Restock can reach “diverse” geographic locations beyond a country, reaching across the borders in Southeast Asia.

“Our established e-commerce express network provides 100 percent coverage with over 2,000 hubs and stations across Southeast Asia,” Ninja Van said.

Apart from the Ninja Restock, the firm also introduced Ninja Fulfillment, which it said “provides integrated manpower, warehousing, and inventory management solutions.”

Last year, Ninja Van said it unveiled a 3,700-square-meter, 2,400-pallet warehouse in Cabuyao, Laguna which is capable of processing around 15,000 orders a day.

The logistics firm said this new facility will result in faster parcel handling and delivery.

Meanwhile, the firm said global brands have already started using Ninja Restock for their operations.

For instance, in Malaysia, it said, “Ninja Van restocks different store branches of Skechers USA Inc. as well as Faber Castell, helping them optimize limited store space by steering clear of overstocking on slow-moving items and avoiding prolonged out-of-stock situations on fast-moving items.”

In the Philippines, Pickup Coffee, a popular coffee chain, faced challenges in managing its in-house fleet for restocking outlets beyond Metro Manila.

“Ninja Restock provided the coffee with daily restocking support for outlets in select provinces,” the company said.

