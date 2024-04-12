Monde Nissin: Vegan meat unit dampened 2023 results

Monde Nissin Corp., the maker of Lucky Me! Noodles and Skyflakes, reported a net loss of P625 million last year, narrower than the previous year’s P13.01 billion, mainly due to its vegan meat business.

The company said it had to book some P10.1 billion in impairment loss for its vegan meat business, which was partly offset by P1.3 billion of guaranty asset gain.

Henry Soesanto, the company’s CEO, said its meat alternatives business, under the Quorn brand, faced a challenging environment last year. This necessitated incurring a further impairment largely offset by the financial support offered by Monde Nissin’s controlling family shareholders, “such that retained earnings were minimally impacted at the level of the listed parent company.”

“We believe a continued focus on cost reduction and improving efficiencies, aided by better trends in input costs, will reduce the risks of further substantial impairments. Despite these continued category headwinds, our foodservice business continues to perform well, showing (a) 6-percent revenue growth for the year.

“We expect a high single-digit revenue decline and approximately EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] breakeven for the first quarter. Our input costs continue to improve, and we expect this to be reflected in our margins as the year progresses,” Soesanto said.

With the family’s support, the company’s attributable core income grew 15 percent to P7.61 billion from the previous year’s P6.58 billion, mainly on the strong performance of its Asia Pacific branded food business.

Revenues for the year grew 8 percent to P80.17 billion from the previous year’s P73.94 billion.

For the fourth quarter alone, core income reached P1.92 billion, almost double from the previous year’s P958 million.

Revenues, meanwhile, rose 8 percent to P20.52 billion from the previous year’s P19.04 billion.

For the year, net sales of its branded business went up by 12 percent to P65.94 billion from the previous year’s P58.55 billion.

Its vegie meat business, however, fell 4 percent to P14.22 billion from last year’s P15.39 billion.

“During the first quarter, we expect low single-digit revenue growth, partly due to the timing of the Holy Week holiday in the Philippines, and a robust gross margin improvement of more than 600 basis points year-over-year and more than 300 basis points sequentially,” Soesanto said.

For the year, the company is allocating some P7.21 billion in capital expenditures (capex), almost double than the previous year’s P3.64 billion.

The bulk of the capex will be for building capacity and capability for its branded business and only P1 billion for its vegan meat business.