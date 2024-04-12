Marcos: Rampant use of blinkers, sirens causes traffic disruptions

Government officials and personnel will no longer be allowed to use sirens, blinkers and protocol license plates indiscriminately as this could cause traffic disruptions, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Thursday.

Marcos issued Administrative Order (AO) 18, Series of 2024, which ordered the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to intensify the enforcement of the Presidential Decree (PD) 96, Series of 1973, issued by his father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

DOTr was instructed to review, evaluate, and update existing policies of guidelines to ensure the effective implementation of AO 18.

“It has been observed that the unauthorized and indiscriminate use of sirens, blinkers and other similar signaling or flashing devices has been rampant, causing traffic disruptions and unsafe road and traffic environment,” he said in AO 18.

PD 96 prohibits the use or attachment of any siren, bell, horn, whistle or similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including dome lights, blinkers and other similar signaling or flashing devices to any motor vehicles.

Only vehicles designated for official use by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and fire trucks and hospital ambulances are exempted from the prohibition.

Former President Benigno S. Aquino III also made a similar iteration of PD 96 when he banned the use of sirens, colloquially known as “wang-wang.”

Protocol plates

Marcos also issued Executive Order (EO) 56, which regulated the issuance of low-numbered (protocol) license plates to government officials.

EO 56 updated the list of officials, who are entitled to protocol plates and their assigned numbers under EO 400 (series of 2005 .

The updated list includes the President (1); Vice President (2); Senate President (3); Speaker of the House of Representatives (4); Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (5); Cabinet Secretary (6); Senator (7); Members of the House of Representatives (8); Associate Justice of the Supreme Court (9); Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, Sandiganbayan, and Solicitor General (10); Chairperson of the Constitutional Commission and Ombudsman (11) and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Chief of the Philippine National Police (14).

Regional Trial Court Judges were removed from the list.

“All previously issued protocol license plates issued pursuant to EO No. 400 as amended, except those issued to incumbent authorized officials under Section 1, hereof, are deemed expired,” Marcos said in EO 56.

He directed the Land Transportation Office to revoke and confiscate the expired protocol plates for the DOTr to develop and maintain a registry of protocol license plates issued to all authorized government officials and motor vehicles.

Marcos issued AO 18 and EO 56 on March 25, 2024 through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin after getting reports of the rampant unauthorized and indiscriminate use of sirens and blinkers.

‘Reject wang-wang mentality’

Meanwhile, senators quickly hailed the President’s issuance of the order mandating the ban.

“Let’s reject the wang-wang mentality,” said Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, hours after Marcos issued AO 18. “We definitely agree and we laud the President for issuing Administrative Order No. 18.”

“As public officials, it is our responsibility to set an example to our constituents especially when it comes to dealing with traffic. Huwag na po tayong dumagdag sa kalbaryo ng ating mga kababayang araw-araw na tinitiis ang trapik sa iba’t ibang lugar sa bansa,” he added.

The chair of the Senate Public Services Committee, Sen. Grace Poe, also welcomed the issuance of AO 18. “We hail the President’s order on the unauthorized use of sirens and blinkers. Government officials must lead the way in shunning abuse and the display of self-entitlement on the road.”

Poe reminded: “Pantay-pantay tayo dapat kahit sa kalsada. Ang byahe ng government officials ay kasing importante rin ng byahe ng ordinaryong mamamayan.

“This simple rule on the wang-wang ban should be enforced fairly and universally on the road,” she added.

