Manila drops 6 notches to121st in IMD Smart City Index

MANILA’S ranking in IMD’s Smart City Index went six notches down to the 121st spot from last year’s 115th, marking a third consecutive year of decline.

According to IMD, this study serves as a “valuable benchmark” for progress on openness, innovation, inclusivity and sustainability.

The findings of the report noted that the city did well in specific areas: Online access to job listings has made it easier to find work; Online purchasing of tickets to shows and museums has made it easier to attend and Businesses are creating new jobs.

In contrast, Manila raised concerns on Traffic congestion, Air pollution, and corruption.

Meanwhile, in terms of the most urgent priorities that respondents were most concerned about, these three key areas were highlighted: Health Services, Corruption/Transparency and Unemployment.

IMD explained in a statement that the study combines hard data and survey responses from citizens in 142 cities worldwide to show the extent to which technology is enabling cities to address the challenges they face to achieve a higher quality of life for their inhabitants.

Meanwhile, IMD noted that Zurich retains the top spot for the fifth consecutive edition of the IMD Smart City Index, with Oslo in second place and Canberra in third. Geneva is fourth and Singapore is fifth.

“The 2024 Index is the second report produced by the Smart City Observatory—part of the IMD World Competitiveness Center—in partnership with the Seoul-based World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization [WeGO], an international association of local goernments, smart tech solution providers, and institutions,” IMD said in its statement.

For his part, Bruno Lanvin, President of the Smart City Observatory, emphasized that “Cities must design and adopt strategies that can resist the test of a future plagued with growing uncertainties.”

He noted that “health-related concerns remain high, while climate-related ones grow even larger; a mix complicated by renewed international tensions.”

Meanwhile, Lanvin said trust and good governance are growing in importance, and the significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in city design and management is set to increase.

“Counterintuitive as it may sound, AI can help cities to become more human-centric,” he noted.

The researchers noted that six cities in the Top 20 have either remained in the same position or improved: Zurich, Oslo, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Beijing and Seoul. They call these cities “super champions.”

Meanwhile, the study noted that a different group of six cities “looks likely” to join the super champions in the near future. These are Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tallinn and Riyadh.

“This is because they have either stayed in the same position or edged up the ranking after starting from lower positions [21-40],” the IMD statement noted.

Image credits: Bernard Testa





