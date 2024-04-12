Jobless rate slows but government flags exit of women, youth

VULNERABLE groups such as women and young Filipinos dropped out of the labor force in February 2024 due to household duties and schooling, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

On Thursday, in the results of the February 2024 Labor Force Survey (LFS), there were 1.8 million Filipinos considered jobless in February 2024. National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said this was the second lowest in the series which started in 2005. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/11/unemployed-filipinos-less-than-2m-in-feb-24-psa/)

However, Socioeconomic Planning and National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan pointed out that 1.07 million women and young Filipinos still opted out of the labor force in February 2024.

“The needs of vulnerable groups, including women, youth, older people, and those with disabilities, remain our priority to encourage workforce participation,” Balisacan said.

“We will improve access to quality childcare, finance, and entrepreneurship opportunities to support women’s entry and retention in the labor market,” he added.

In a briefing on Thursday, Mapa said 1.02 million Filipinos who dropped out of the labor force said they are opting out because of household or family duties while 399,000 said they left the labor force due to schooling.

In terms of age group, Mapa said 660,000 dropped out in the 15 to 24 year old bracket while 360,000 among the 25-34 year olds left the labor force in February 2024.

In light of the latest data, Balisacan also said the government will revisit the existing policy governing alternative work modes, such as the Telecommuting Act, and adapt it to the evolving work landscape to address the growing preference for remote work.

“The government will explore enhancing the potential of part-time work to help promote lifelong learning. A framework for part-time work and similar set-ups can allow workers to retool or upskill without leaving the workforce,” he said.

Moreover, to facilitate the development of soft and hard skills among workers and create a more agile and adaptive workforce, the government continues to advocate for the passage of the Apprenticeship Bill, Lifelong Learning Bill, and Enterprise Productivity Act.

Meanwhile, with the recent issuance of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Act, the government will start formulating the TPB plan, or the country’s master plan for employment generation and recovery.

Improvements

The Neda, meanwhile, said the country’s labor market remained strong as unemployment and underemployment rates continued to decline, year on year.

The country’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent in February from the 4.8 percent recorded in the same month last year, which indicates 679,000 fewer unemployed individuals.

Moreover, the LFS showed an improvement in the quality of employment, with a decline in the underemployment rate to 12.4 percent in February 2024 from 12.9 percent in the same month of 2023. Also, there is an increase in the proportion of wage and salaried employment, middle-skilled occupations, and full-time work.

“The government remains resolute in creating an enabling policy and regulatory environment to attract employment-generating investments. We will also continue to implement measures to address bottlenecks and expedite processes to realize investment pledges, particularly in priority sectors holding much promise, such as renewable energy and critical minerals,” Balisacan said.

He added that the Inter-Agency Investment Promotion Coordination Committee is currently coordinating the formulation of the medium- and long-term Foreign Investment Promotion and Marketing Plan.

“We also recognize that the fast-tracked implementation of the government’s infrastructure flagship projects, housing program, and recovery of the tourism sector contributed to positive employment outcomes,” he added.