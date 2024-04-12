IMI unit to delist from NYSE

Ayala-led Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI) on Thursday said its subsidiary, VIA Optronics AG, a supplier of interactive display solutions, has signified its intention to voluntarily delist its American Depository Shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The company said it would also terminate its registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its ADS program. VIA said it has notified the NYSE on April 9 of its intent to voluntarily delist its ADS from the NYSE, pursuant to a resolution adopted by its supervisory board.

VIA has also notified The Bank of New York Mellon, which acts as depositary under the ADS program, of the termination of the ADS program.

The company had previously disclosed that it received notice from the NYSE that it is not currently in compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE.

“VIA believes that delisting and deregistration of the ADS from the US public markets will be more economical for the company, taking into account the low liquidity of its ADS and the high costs of maintaining the NYSE listing and US SEC registration on an annual basis,” the company said.

“VIA further believes that delisting and deregistration, and consequently the suspension of its US SEC reporting obligations, will allow the company to allocate resources more efficiently to execute its current business strategy by enabling its management and employees to focus more on managing its businesses and strengthening relationships with customers and business partners.”

The company said it it will file with the US SEC a Form 25 relating to the delisting and deregistration of its ADSs on or around April 19. The delisting will be effective 10 days after the filing of the Form 25.

VIA said the last day of trading of the ADSs on the NYSE will be on or about April 29.