Hydroleap announces partnership with BHRI

Singapore-based Hydroleap has teamed up with homegrown Biocare Health Resources Inc. (BHRI) to distribute advanced electrochemical solutions for treating wastewater in the Philippines.

Hydroleap, a next-generation water technology firm, will power Cyclean, a flagship product of BHRI’s new environmental division ENVISOL (Biocare Environmental Solutions). ENVISOL is “a revolutionary and breakthrough, chemical-free wastewater treatment innovation” that meets regulatory effluent standards outlined in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Administrative Order of 2016-08.

Hydroleap said it uses electrical energy to remove contaminants from water and wastewater. Its unique electrochemical techniques can minimize up to 95 percent pollutants present in industrial wastewater and reduce the water discharges by 80 percent in the cooling towers.

Traditionally, wastewater treatments adhere to inefficient and labor-intensive legacy practices involving the use of chemicals that are harmful to the environment, according to the company.

“We are excited to partner with Biocare to bring our advanced patented electrooxidation (HL-EO) and electrocoagulation (HL-EC) technologies to the Philippines. Our intent is to leverage globally leading industry best practices in water and wastewater treatments to help alleviate the water stress in the country,” said Dr. Mohammad (Moh) Sherafatmand, founder and CEO of Hydroleap.

“At Biocare, we recognize the importance of responsible environmental stewardship. By integrating Hydroleap’s cutting-edge technologies into our operations, we are taking proactive steps towards minimizing our water footprint and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come,” BHRI President Alexander Horacio V. Crisostomo said.