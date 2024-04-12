Historic meet shows commitment to rules-based order–Romualdez

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said Thursday the historic trilateral meeting among President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., United States President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a strong message for international solidarity in upholding a rules-based order, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

The meeting held in Washington on Thursday (US time) is anticipated to not only deepen the alliance between the three nations but also highlight their shared respect for international law and order.

During the trilateral summit, the discussions of the three leaders are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in various areas of mutual concern, including defense, maritime security, trade, investment, and climate change, among others.

The collaborative efforts among the three nations aim to address shared challenges and seize opportunities for sustainable growth and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“This historic gathering serves not only as a powerful symbol of unity but as a clarion call for stronger international solidarity to reaffirm every nation’s unwavering commitment to upholding international law and the rules-based order, which are fundamental pillars for ensuring lasting peace, stability, and prosperity,” Romualdez said.

He expressed the hope that the growing support from the international community for adherence to a rules-based order and freedom of navigation would contribute to easing tensions, particularly in the West Philippine Sea, which significantly impacts the livelihood of Filipino fishermen in the area.

Romualdez said easing tension in the WPS would be of particular importance to many ordinary Filipino fishermen in the area whose livelihood was adversely affected by the security situation, particularly within the Philippines’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

He noted the critical role of the West Philippine Sea as a global commerce hub, with approximately $5 trillion worth of trade passing through annually, underscoring the importance of freedom of navigation for trade, communication, and regional security.

As such, Romualdez said it is important to ensure the freedom of navigation in the international waters of the region.

With the vital significance of the West Philippine Sea in global trade, Romualdez expressed confidence that more countries would join efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, as evidenced by the increasing participation in the 2024 Balikatan exercises.

The joint military exercise between the Philippines and the US this year will involve around 11,000 US troops and 5,000 personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Additionally, troops from France and Australia are expected to participate, with 14 other ally countries serving as observers.

“I am certain that this trilateral meeting will lead to a more robust and collaborative approach to addressing regional challenges. It sends a clear message that the Philippines, the United States, and Japan stand united in promoting stability and upholding the principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Romualdez said.

Meanwhile, he said the first-ever trilateral summit between the US, Japan, and the Philippines is “a tacit recognition” of the Marcos administration’s foreign policy stance of being “a friend to all and an enemy to none.”

“This historic summit is an unequivocal recognition of President Marcos’ leadership, bringing the Philippines to the forefront of regional cooperation and diplomacy,” said Romualdez.

He also expressed confidence that the trilateral summit will pave the way for deeper engagement and collaboration among the US, Japan, and the Philippines and will pay huge economic dividends in terms of job creation as well as lucrative business opportunities for the Filipino people.