High inflation spurs ADB to cut PHL growth outlook

HIGH inflation that could result from extreme weather events and pricey logistics costs prompted the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to reduce its growth expectations for the Philippines this year.

In its latest Asian Development Outlook (ADO), the Manila-based multilateral development bank said the country’s GDP growth is now projected to average 6 percent from the September and December 2023 forecast of 6.2 percent.

However, inflation estimates averaged 3.8 percent this year, better than the 4-percent outlook in September and December 2023. For 2025, the ADB estimates that growth will average 6.2 percent and inflation will average 3.4 percent.

“It’s [downward revision in growth estimate] basically [due to] an upside risk to inflation, mainly how the extreme weather events affect the agricultural production, the food prices that can affect the inflation in the Philippines, as food has a strong weighting of nearly 40 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in the Philippines,” ADB Philippine Country Office Principal Country Specialist Cristina Lozano explained in a briefing on Thursday.

Lozano said the recent increase in shipping cost as a result of disruptions in the Red Sea, will also have an impact on inflation, particularly on food prices.

In the All Income Household CPI, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed food items have a weight of 34.78 percent. This is much higher for the bottom 30 percent of households at 51.38 percent.

“The second reason (shipping costs) is mainly external headwinds coming from a slower growth in advanced economies that are (linked to) commercial relations with the Philippines, the US, and Japan, that weigh on the regional outlook in general, but also in the Philippines in particular,” Lozano said.

However, the ADB said recent efforts made by the national government to contain inflation have worked in the country’s favor.

This included the appropriate response of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to maintain inflation and adopting a hawkish stance on monetary policy.

Lozano also said the reduction of rice tariffs, extended to the end of the year, will also reduce the cost of rice imports and contain inflation.

It may be noted that under the CPI, rice has a weight of 8.87 percent for the All Income Households and as much as 17.87 percent for the poorest households.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Philippines Country Director Pavit Ramachandran told reporters in a briefing on Thursday that one crucial aspect of the economy that is helping boost growth is infrastructure.

Ramachandran said the national government has sustained infrastructure spending at 5 to 6 percent from the previous administration to the current administration.

Ramachandran said large infrastructure spending will help sustain the country’s growth of 5 to 6 percent, consistent with the national government’s targets.

He noted that the 185 flagship projects, a quarter of which will be undertaken via Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) will not only help keep the deficit in check, but also increase investments in the country.

“These will be crucial for driving, boosting productivity, competitiveness, connectivity in the Philippines. The labor market continues to be quite favorable,” Ramachandran said.

“Other favorable indicators include the expansion in manufacturing activities, and this is borne out of the Purchasing Managers Index,” he added.

In a statement, ADB said developing economies in Asia and the Pacific are forecast to expand by 4.9 percent on average this year as the region continues its resilient growth amid robust domestic demand, improving semiconductor exports, and recovering tourism.

Inflation is expected to moderate in 2024 and 2025, after being pushed up by higher food prices in many economies over the past two years.

Inflation in developing Asia and the Pacific is expected to decline to 3.2 percent this year and 3 percent next year, as global price pressures ease and as monetary policy remains tight in many economies.

“We see strong, stable growth for the majority of economies in developing Asia this year and next,” said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park. “Consumer confidence is improving, and investment is resilient overall. External demand also appears to be turning a corner, particularly with regard to semiconductors.”

Policy makers should remain vigilant, however, as there are a number of risks. These include supply chain disruptions, uncertainty about US monetary policy, the effects of extreme weather and further property market weakness in the PRC.

Rice prices have contributed to higher food inflation, especially for import-reliant economies. Prices for rice are likely to stay elevated this year, according to ADO April 2024.

Reasons include crop losses due to adverse weather and India’s restrictions on rice exports. Increased global shipping costs, due to attacks against ships in the Red Sea and drought in the Panama Canal, may also add to inflation in Asia, according to the report.

To tackle surging rice prices and protect food security, governments can give targeted subsidies to vulnerable populations and enhance market transparency and monitoring to prevent price manipulation and hoarding.

In the medium to longer term, policy should focus on establishing strategic rice reserves to stabilize prices, promoting sustainable farming and crop diversification, and investing in agricultural technology and infrastructure to raise productivity. Regional cooperation can also help manage rice prices and their impact, the report says.

Image credits: Jun Pinzon/Dreamstime





