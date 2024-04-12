FEU aims to secure final four spot, faces UST in UAAP volleyball 

Far Eastern University is eager to secure a spot in the Final Four of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Women’s Volleyball Tournament as it aims for a major upset against league-leading University of Santo Tomas on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.



With a 6-4 record, the Lady Tamaraws can end three seasons of no semifinals action with a win against the Golden Tigresses, whom they pushed to a five-set marathon in the first round before ultimately succumbing.



UST (10-1), De La Salle University (9-1), and National University (9-2) have already secured their tickets to the postseason.



Their 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-7 stinging loss to the Golden Tigresses would be their main motivation coming into their 4 p.m. clash, according to Lady Tams head coach Manolo Refugia.



“I think we are hungry to get back against UST. It’s very heartbreaking for us when we lost to them,” Refugia said.



UST, on the other hand, welcomes back top gunner Angge Poyos, who missed their game against University of the Philippines last Wednesday due to dehydration.



Against the Fighting Maroons, lefty hitters Jonna Perdido and Regina Jurado led the charge for the Golden Tigresses with 24 points apiece.



“The old rivalry of FEU and UST will never be forgotten so expect it to be neck-to-neck and nail-biting when they clash,” long-time UST coach Kungfu Reyes said.



Both Adamson University and University of the Philippines aim to halt their respective skids in the 2 p.m. collision.



The Lady Falcons (2-8) have dropped their past six games while the Fighting Maroons (1-10) have suffered defeats in their previous four games.



Adamson got the better of UP in their first-round face-off, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26.



In the men’s division, the Tamaraws seek to strengthen their position at the top of the table at 12 p.m. against the Golden Spikers, who are looking to secure at least a playoff for a Final Four spot.



Opening the day at 10 a.m. will be the Soaring Falcons trying to breathe life into their dwindling playoff chances against the winless Fighting Maroons.