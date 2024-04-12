‘Dito aims to exceed service coverage target by yearend’

Dito Telecommunity Corp. plans to go beyond the service coverage that it committed to the government, targeting to hit as much as an 87-percent coverage by the end of 2024.

Rodolfo Santiago, the CTO of Dito, said currently, the telco has a population coverage of 82 percent and is gunning to “hit” 84 percent by July.

“We are targeting between 86 percent and 87 percent population coverage before the end of the year. We are expanding the periphery of the existing sites because consumers demand continuous services so our builds should be contiguous,” he said at the sidelines of the launch of Dito’s new endorsers, celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

Part of Dito’s franchise are commitments and milestones, including a population coverage of 84 percent with a minimum download speed of 55 Mbps by July this year.

So far, Santiago said, Dito’s average speed goes “beyond 100 Mbps,” in areas with 5G connectivity.

Dito plans to add another 1,000 towers to its existing portfolio this year, tapping tower companies to build sites.

Currently, Santiago said, Dito has “more than 7,000 towers.”

“We are approaching 8,000 towers within the year and that will be both self-built and through tower companies.”

He said Dito is confident that it will pass its last technical evaluation scheduled for July.

“We are strengthening our current coverage and are providing more reliability, redundancy, and capacity.”

Eric Alberto, the company’s CEO, noted that Dito has seen “a good start” in 2024, after bagging nine out of 11 categories in Opensignal’s network report, as well as being rated the top network in the Philippines by Ookla.

“We just surpassed the 10-million [subscriber] mark and we continue to grow,” he said.

In September 2023, the parent company of Dito announced that it signed a $3.9-billion long-term project finance facility to bankroll its network expansion and refinance some of its debts.

In a regulatory filing, Dito CME said Dito’s 15-year project finance facility will be “one of the largest long-term debt arranged and syndicated by a group of multinational banks for a Philippine corporation.”

“The proceeds will be used to extinguish short-term bridge loan facilities totaling $1.3 billion with the balance to pay contractors and fund the continuing network rollout of Dito Tel. This will further improve the quality of access and user experience as well as accelerating the take up of its FWA 5G and mobile postpaid product offerings,” the filing read.