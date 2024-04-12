COPA Swim Series Leg 3 at RMSC

The search for new swimming phenom continues as the Congress of Philippine Aquatics (COPA) stages One for All-All for One Swim Series Leg 3 on Sunday at the Teofilo Ildefonso Swimming pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

Sponsored by Speedo Philippines, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and sanctioned by the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI), the swim series features the best junior swimmers and inspired novice athletes as part of the extensive program at the grassroots level of COPA, led by swimming icon and Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain.

According to tournament director Chito Rivera, also president of the Samahang Manlalangoy sa Pilipinas (SMP), the competition is open to all young swimmers regardless of their affiliation with swimming clubs or organizations.

“Since Day 1, when the Philippine Olympic Committee and World Aquatics recognized PAI as a legitimate swimming association in the country, PAI’s program has promoted grassroots development. Para sa lahat as we campaign for inclusivity and not exclusivity,” Rivera said.

Rivera asserted that the tournament is also part of the swimmers’ preparation for the PAI’s National tryouts for the team competing in the Southeast Asian Age Group Championship, scheduled for December in Bangkok, Thailand.

He said, students from public schools and no regular swimming clubs can participate in the tournament for free.

“Just bring proof that they are enrolled in the school; their participation fee is free,” said Rivera, the Executive Director of PAI.

The competition categories are 6-under, 7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17 and 18-over.