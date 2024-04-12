College of St. Benilde smothers San Beda

College of St. Benilde went deep to its bench as it turned back San Beda, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22, yesterday to remain unscathed and at the helm while extending its magical streak in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

Michelle Gamit and Wielyn Estoque paced the Lady Blazers with 13 points apiece while Gayle Pascual scattered 10 hits in posting their second straight victory that kept them on top.

It was also CSB’s 31st straight triumph that stretched back four years ago when it won seven straight before the season halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school then went on to post a pair of spectacular 11-game title sweeps the next two seasons before hurdling Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-15, 25-14, 25-23, in Sunday’s opener.

And the Lady Blazers made sure it gets rolling against the Red Spikers, who fell to their second straight defeat.

CSB coach Jerry Yee used his bench to the hilt as, with the exception of Zamantha Nolasco, none played the full three sets.

Cloane Mondonedo was a picture of brilliance again, fuelling her team’s relentless attack by dishing out 16 excellent sets.

And she did all that by splitting minutes with equally feisty Chenae Basarte.

Angel Mae Habacon, who almost gave up her spot in the team and went home to Davao had she not been convinced by San Beda coach Edgar Barroga to stay, paced the Lionesses with 14 points but didn’t get enough support that hastened their downfall.

In men’s action earlier, San Beda bested CSB, 16-25, 25-23, 30-28, 25-19, to jump to a share of the lead with EAC with two wins each.

The Blazing Spikers dropped to 0-2.

Lyceum of the Philippines University likewise stayed on top as it notched its second straight win at the expense of San Sebastian, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23.

The Lady Stags stumbled to 0-2.