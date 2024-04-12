Coal still behind power-generation capacity growth

THE country’s on-grid power generation capacity last year grew by just 0.12 percent to 28,291 megawatts (MW), with coal still the dominant power source in the mix.

A year before that, DOE figures showed that on-grid capacity stood at 28,258 MW.

Data from the Department of Energy (DOE) showed that coal’s power generation capacity last year was recorded at 12,406MW, representing a share of 43.9 percent, versus 2022’s 12,428MW.

Next in the list are hydroelectric power plants with 3,799MW. The figures represented 13.4 percent of the on-grid power capacity for the entire 2023. In 2022, hydro’s share stood at 3,745 MW or 13.3 percent of the mix.

Oil-based power plants recorded a capacity of 3,737MW, representing a share of 13.2 percent in the mix last year.

Meanwhile, natural gas-fired power plants’ installed capacity reached 3,732MW while its overall share last year was at 13.2 percent.

Geothermal power came in next with 1,952MW, representing an overall share of 6.9 percent in the mix.

The on-grid capacity from solar power plants increased to 1,653 MW last year from 1,530 MW in 2022. This pushed its overall share in the mix to 5.8 percent in 2023.

Capacity contribution of biomass power plants stood at 585MW equivalent to a share of 2.1 percent.

The total installed capacity of wind power plants, meanwhile, was unmoved at 427 MW. Its share was recorded at 1.5 percent.

For installed off-grid power generation capacity, this grew by 1.6 percent to 684.66MW last year from 673.67MW in 2022.

Off-grid areas are usually being powered using oil-based facilities which, based on DOE data, recorded a capacity of 612.362MW. Its share to the mix stood at 89.4 percent.

Off-grid hydro power plants’ capacity remained at 30.605 MW equivalent to a share of 4.5 percent; wind power at 16.56 MW (2.5 percent); 15 MW from coal (2.2 percent); and solar capacity at 10.139MW (15 percent).

There were no off-grid capacities from power plants utilizing biomass, geothermal and natural gas for fuel.