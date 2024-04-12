Cha-cha ‘not a necessary 1st step’ to lure investments

LOCAL economists from the University of the Philippines School of Economics (UPSE) argued in a new study that charter change is not “a necessary first step” in attracting greater foreign direct investments (FDIs) or growing the economy.

In the paper titled, “How to change a constitution by hand-waving [Or, the unbearable lightness of evidence in support of lifting foreign ownership restrictions],” economists led by UPSE economist Toby Melissa C. Monsod said removing restrictions on foreign investments are “nice, but can hardly be called ‘necessary.’”

The economists said there seems to be a view that removing foreign restrictions is considered “a necessary first step” to attracting foreign investments. However, their research showed more than just increasing FDIs, the quality of these investments is more important in ensuring better and sustainable economic growth.

“What research indicates is the need to focus on the quality and appropriateness of FDI, rather than merely on its volume,” the discussion paper stated.

“It suggests a role for thoughtfully crafted and executed industrial policy or a system of industrial priorities as a mechanism to enable domestic producers to assimilate the technology and knowledge of multinational enterprises,” the economists added.

The economists also stressed that FDIs are not a panacea to the country’s economic woes. They noted that while FDIs benefit the economy, these benefits are not limitless.

These views, the economists said, are similar to the points raised by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) on the second day of deliberations on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 7 which seeks to ease foreign investment restrictions, including the 1987 Constitution.

Citing the opinion made by Neda during the hearing, the economists noted that increasing FDI will also not lead to improvements in doing business in the country; reducing corruption; and improving the quality infrastructure, among others.

The economists also noted that Neda had made assertions during the hearing that the main reason the country lagged behind its Southeast Asian neighbors in terms of attracting FDIs was the “legislative flexibility in the enactment of laws” that makes doing business uncertain in the Philippines.

“The reasoning seems to be that since the Philippines is the only country in the region with foreign equity restrictions in its Constitution, and since it has [subsequently] been receiving the smallest portion of FDI into the Asean, then the former must have caused the latter—an obvious post hoc fallacy,” the economists said.

“Implicit in this story is a belief that differences in statutory equity restrictions are the main factor explaining the dispersion of FDI across the Asean. A further implicit assumption is that ‘legislative flexibility’ is superior to constitutional rules when it comes to the economy,” they added.

On Thursday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the country’s foreign direct investments (FDI) nearly doubled in January 2024.

Data showed FDI net inflows surged 89.9 percent to $907 million in January 2024 from the $478-million net inflows posted in January 2023. However, this was mainly driven by debt instruments which more than doubled during the period.

Data showed nonresidents’ net investments in debt instruments soared 173.2 percent to $820 million in January 2024 from $300 million in January 2023.

BSP explained that net investments in debt instruments consist mainly of intercompany borrowing/lending between foreign direct investors and their subsidiaries/affiliates in the Philippines.