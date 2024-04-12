‘Biden will honor US-PHL defense pact’

Washington vowed to honor its defense treaty commitments to the Philippines under the administration of United States President Joe Biden.

“For as long as President Biden is the president of the United States, the Philippines can count on him and his team’s full support from proving our bilateral relationship and for meeting our commitment, our treaty commitments to the Philippines,” White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said in a press conference with delegates of the Philippine media.

Kirby made the pronouncement when asked if the US government can guarantee that its current support to the Philippines will continue even after the upcoming November US presidential polls.

Biden, who is seeking another term in office, is running against former US President Donald Trump.

‘Great concern’

The Biden administration has reiterated it will back the Philippines amid the growing aggression of China in the South China Sea (SCS).

Last month, the US was among the countries which condemned a Chinese Coast Guard ship for firing its water cannon on a Philippine supply vessel, which injured the Filipino crew.

Kirby said the US government has expressed “great concern” about the developments in SCS and has called on China to abide by the 2016 Hague-based decision.

The Hague ruling invalidated the 9-dash and 10-dash line maps of China and upheld the Philippines’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the SCS.

“We again urge the PRC [People’s Republic of China] to abide by the 2016 ruling, and to recognize as we do that the second time a show of force within the Philippine economic exclusion area and we will continue to make that point when the President spoke to President Xi, he very clearly made our concerns known about Chinese activities in the South China Sea,” Kirby said.

Earlier this month, Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a two-hour “candid and constructive” phone conversation on global and regional issues, including Russia’s defense industrial base and China’s alleged unfair trade policies.

Kirby said the phone call will have no effect on Biden’s trilateral meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington D.C. this week.

During the trilateral meeting, the three leaders will the strengthening of their economic and defense cooperation.

Freedom of navigation

The US government, Kirby said, will continue to act to ensure that the freedom of navigation and international law will be followed in the SCS.

He said this was demonstrated by the joint maritime patrol drills of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) with the US Indo-Pacific Command, Australian Defence Force and Japan Self-Defense Forces, in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the part of SCS within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, last Sunday.

China responded to the said activity by holding its own maritime drill in the SCS.

Kirby said there is no reason for Beijing to “overreact” on the joint maritime patrol since it merely demonstrates ships and planes from other countries can operate in the SCS under international laws.

He pointed out the US will conduct more maritime patrols in the WPS.

“And, I think you can look forward to additional opportunities for us to conduct those kinds of maritime patrol. But they are really about reconfirming a simple principle about international maritime law in international waters,” Kirby said.

