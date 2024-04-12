Balai ni Fruitas income soars in 2023

Balai ni Fruitas Inc., a unit of Fruitas Holdings Inc., said its income last year surged by 58 percent to P59 million from the previous year’s P37 million, despite the increase in consumer prices.

The company said its revenues grew at almost the same pace and reached P535 million from the previous year’s P341 million.

Though coming from a low base, the company outperformed its other listed peers, both in terms of revenue growth and net income margin.

“(The year) 2023 marked significant milestones for Balai as we passed 100 stores and the half a billion-peso revenue level. We continue to maximize shareholder value by expanding intelligently and controlling our costs. We responded to the pandemic by acquiring Balai Pandesal and rolling out community stores and we are glad that this strategy paid off,” Lester Yu, the company’s president and CEO, said.

“We are now growing same-store sales by earning customer loyalty and constantly improving our product offerings. We believe we have also barely scratched the surface in terms of provincial expansion and we have already started to build capacity to serve this market.”

Its flagship brand Balai Pandesal, registered significant same store sales growth last year, the company said. It increased its sales by gaining more repeat transactions among customers in the communities where they are located.

Balai Pandesal also introduced several new baked goods in its menu and widened the curated selection of third-party goods in its stores. Meanwhile, Buko ni Fruitas and Fruitas House of Desserts benefited from increased foot traffic in malls and food courts.

The company also continued the expansion of its retail network, adding 20 stores in the year, to end 2023 with 118.

Other strategic initiatives also contributed to the company’s significant sales growth, including distribution of Balai Pandesal baked goods in other Fruitas stores, belonging to its associates, increased e- commerce sales through the Fruitas Group’s website and third-party aggregators, and third-party modern trade distribution, particularly in Cebu.

The company posted a gross profit margin of 51 percent in 2023, only marginally lower than 2022, despite the escalation in costs of raw materials and other direct expenses. This was achieved through tactical but limited price increase, but more importantly, through change in product mix, towards higher-margin products.