Alternative dispute resolution expert receives plaque of appreciation from the Rotary Club of Manila

At the 35th Rotary Club of Manila Weekly Membership Meeting at Manila Polo Club in Makati City on Thursday, guest of honor Atty. Irene D.T. Alogoc, Executive Director of the Office of Alternative Dispute Resolution, receives a plaque of appreciation from the Rotary Club of Manila.

Also present are Rotarian Vee David, RCM President Rafael “Raffy” Alunan III, Atty. Dranyl J.P. Amoroso, President of the Philippine Institute of Arbitrators, and RCM District Governor Jackie Rodriguez. 

Alogoc is the first executive director of the OADR, an attached agency of the Department of Justice.

The DOJ undersecretary also represents the Philippines in the UN Commission on International Trade Law (Uncitral) Working Groups II and III.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza



