AFPI, Multisys to develop payment options

beep02
AF Payments Inc. (AFPI), the driving force behind the beep payment system, has partnered with Multisys Technologies Corp. for the development of mobile-based transport payment options in the Philippines.

Under the strategic partnership, AFPI and Multisys will integrate the latter’s QR technology with beep’s existing tap-and-go cards. Through the beep app, commuters can now access contactless payment options directly from their smartphones, streamlining the commuting process and enhancing overall convenience.

With approximately 11 million beep cards in circulation, this initiative offers commuters an alternative and convenient mode of payment, revolutionizing the way they navigate public transportation, AFPI CEO Jonathan Juan Moreno said.

“By embracing the expertise of Multisys and leveraging their advanced technology, we are broadening our payment solutions, making it simpler and more convenient for commuters to access transportation services through their mobile devices,” he said.

Moreno added that this initiative also assists transit operators in efficiently managing their operations by harnessing the capabilities of mobile phone technologies supporting QR and NFC.

Several transport operators and retailers use beep as a form of payment. These include train lines, bus lines, as well as convenience stores, among others.

“We are inspired by AFPI’s dedication to elevating the commuter experience, which motivates us to provide our QR technology in support of their NFC technology. Together, we are setting a new standard for convenience in public transportation,” Multisys CEO Vic Tria said.

