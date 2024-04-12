ACE taps Meralco unit for 2 medical facilities

Meralco Energy Inc. (MServ), a subsidiary of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has been tapped by Allied Care Experts (ACE) Group of Hospitals for the installation of electrical facilities that are crucial to the day-to-day operations of two medical centers in the country.

MServ turned over the load side facilities that include two first private poles and six 250 kVA transformers for San Jose Del Monte Muzon Medical Center in Bulacan and ACE Medical Center Sariaya in Quezon.

The ACE medical centers in San Jose del Monte and Sariaya are two of the nine medical facilities of the ACE Group in the Meralco franchise area already energized by the power distributor.

“Together, we embark on a path that leads towards a brighter, more sustainable future—a future where cutting-edge technology meets compassionate care, where efficiency is matched with empathy, and where the needs of our community are at the forefront of all that we do,” said Dr. Diosdado Bartolo, president of San Jose del Monte Muzon Medical Center, during the ceremonial turnover.

MServ President and CEO Ronald Torres said the collaboration with ACE Group goes beyond delivering energy solutions as it aims to promote innovation and sustainability to support its partners in the healthcare sector.

“MServ is eager to grow alongside Ace Group of Hospitals as it continues to expand its nationwide footprint with already about 30 medical centers. Our collaboration goes beyond delivering energy solutions as we aim to promote innovation and sustainability to support our partners in the healthcare sector,” said Torres.

ACE Group of Hospitals is a nationwide network of hospitals which currently has around 30 medical centers nationwide while MServ is one of the largest energy service companies in the country that offers “tailor-fit end-to-end energy solutions.”

MServ said it ensured that the new facilities of the healthcare institutions match its power requirements and have adopted proper safety standards. This undertaking, it added, is also aligned with Meralco’s commitment to deliver stable and reliable electricity service to its customers, which include institutions and offices that provide critical services to Filipinos.