Aboitiz-led Davao Light has 4 Asean engineers

DAVAO CITY—Four engineers of the Aboitiz-owned Davao Light and Power Co. were conferred the title Asean Chartered Professional Engineers (ACPE), allowing them to practice their profession in government undertaking in countries belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The four—Roger Alinsub, Edward Cantero, Joel Deguito, and Dennis Rupenta—are Professional Electrical Engineers (PEE), the company said, which acknowledged their feat as having “achieved a significant career milestone as they earned the ACPE title after satisfying the qualifications and standards set by the Asean member countries”.

“This title under the Professional Regulation Commission [PRC] recognizes their expertise, education, licenses, and experiences in electrical engineering, across the Asean states for government-related undertaking.”

Aside from the ACPE title which will be conferred in May in Pasay City, the four Davao Light engineers are also now included in the Asean Engineering Register (AER) under the Philippine Technological Council (PTC).

Like ACPE, the AER allows engineers to harness capabilities and collaborate with other professionals specifically on private transactions across the 10 Asean states, Davao Light said in a statement.

“Together with another Davao Light PEE, Jonathan Medalla, they are the first group in the power utility to receive the title conferred to them last November 2023 in Bali, Indonesia,” the company said.

Awardee Cantero said the achievement “is a testament to years of hard work, commitment to excellence, and passion for engineering. Being an ACPE offers new opportunities, respect, and recognition internationally.”

Alinsub, another awardee, said “I am almost at retirement, but it does not mean I have to stop attaining my goals. With this kind of learning environment in our company, we keep enhancing and achieving our skills competencies.”

“We foster an environment where we support and put value in our talents as they take charge of their personal and professional growth,” said Rodger Velasco, president and COO of Davao Light. “Through our team members, we drive innovation and excellence and uphold the highest standards of professionalism. When we value our workforce, we value our customers who deserve nothing less than a world-class service.”

He said Davao Light, an AboitizPower subsidiary, “aims to empower and add value to the communities it serves by providing tools, services, and keys to efficiency and well-being, which will bring about development in its franchise area covering the cities of Davao, Panabo, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas.”