2-day transport strike set vs PUV modernization

TRANSPORT groups Piston and Manibela announced on Thursday a two-day strike set to commence on April 15, in protest against the government’s handling of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

This move comes as a response to recent statements by the government, indicating that there will be no further extension of the franchise consolidation deadline beyond April 30.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Senate Public Services committee, while conceding the Executive’s prerogative to enforce deadlines, warned that the consequences of an ill-prepared shift to the PUV modernization regime could include shortages in public transport, which would pose health hazards to workers and commuters during extremely hot weather.

In a phone interview, Piston Deputy Secretary General Ruben Baylon expressed strong criticism of the government’s actions, labeling them as oppressive.

“The government of Marcos Jr. is putting pressure on us,” Baylon said. “The hearings on the PUVMP in Congress have not concluded yet, and our petition against it is still pending in the Supreme Court. Despite this, the regime is rushing to take away the livelihoods of drivers and small operators.”

On April 15, the two groups will convene at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman and will have a caravan going to the office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

They will also conduct a vigil in Mendiola until April 16.

They are protesting against the PUVMP’s industry consolidation requirement. They are also calling on the government to provide franchises that have five-year validity periods.

Baylon noted that transport coalitions in Iloilo, Cebu, Bacolod, Davao, Central Luzon, Baguio, and Southern Tagalog will also conduct their own strikes on the same dates.

“Routes will be paralyzed,” he said. “We stand by our belief that the LTFRB has no right to remove our franchises. Only Congress and the Supreme Court can do that.”

LTFRB warning

Earlier, LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said operators who fail to meet the industry consolidation deadline of April 30 will have their franchises revoked.

Industry consolidation refers to the initiative of the government that requires PUV operators to form cooperatives or corporations for them to gain access to business financing to acquire modern units.

“It’s evident that the Marcos administration isn’t listening to the grievances of the transportation sector. If they weren’t swayed by the consecutive strikes last year, we won’t hesitate to make our actions stronger this April,” Baylon said.

He noted that their demands extend beyond a mere extension of the deadline—they are advocating for the “complete abandonment” of the franchise consolidation requirement and the entire PUVMP.

“If the administration is truly serious about serving the people and not just about appearances, they wouldn’t rush the modernization program, and they wouldn’t insist on franchise consolidation,” Baylon concluded.

Potential disruptions

The impending strike raises concerns about the potential disruption to public transportation services, particularly for commuters who rely on jeepneys and other public utility vehicles for their daily commute.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has yet to reply to the BusinessMirror’s request for comment. However, it issues a statement reiterating that there will be no more extensions to the industry consolidation deadline.

The PUVMP, which started in 2017, aims to overhaul the nation’s public transportation system, particularly focusing on jeepneys, the backbone of public transit in the Philippines.

The program’s main goal is to modernize and unify the fragmented public utility vehicle industry, emphasizing the replacement of older vehicles with those meeting Euro 4 emissions standards.

The program’s objectives include changing the franchising system, introducing new routes, and providing education to drivers.

Commuter groups and networks and driver organizations had called on the government to delay the implementation of the program, as this will result in a significant loss in transport supply, which they argue has already been insufficient to meet the current demand.

Piston has already filed for a stay order against the PUVMP before the High Court. Baylon noted that the group will soon urge the Supreme Court to act in haste on their petition, which was submitted in December last year.

What happened to extension?

Sen. Grace Poe on Thursday expressed the hope that the SC ruling on the petition of transport groups would come out in timely fashion.

While acknowledging the Executive’s decision to stand firm on the April 30 deadline for the PUV (public utility vehicles) consolidation, Poe, the Senate Public Services Committee chair, urged regulators to make sure they have set in place a smooth transition, as a shortage in public transportation is not acceptable at a time of extreme hot weather.

Poe also urged the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to make sure to “release ahead of the deadline the list of routes with and without consolidated jeepneys.”

Poe warned, “We can’t just leave our commuters scampering for rides, especially under this extreme heat.”

Standing firm on the thrice-extended April 30 deadline set for PUV consolidation is the call of the Executive, said Poe, but added: “We want to know how productive the three-month extension has been. Have there been fruitful dialogues between the LTFRB and transport groups? Were there substantial efforts to reach out to the drivers and operators to help them get into the program?”

The relevant agencies, she said, should have also used this last extension to make sure “the apprehensions about the loans and other financial aspects of the program” have been eased.

Finally, Poe expressed hope that “With the nearing implementation, we also look forward to the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the appeal of transport groups. This will help enlighten concerned agencies on the path to take on the so-called modernization of our PUV fleets.”

