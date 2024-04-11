BARANGAY Ginebra San Miguel faces Blackwater in a battle of skidding teams in the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Friday.

Coming off back-to-back defeats, the last a horrible 85-91 beating at the hands of Terrafirma, the Gin Kings are, in the words of head coach Tim Cone, going through a tough week.

“We’re in something of a funk,” Cone told BusinessMirror on Thursday. “But we’ve been in funks before.”

Ginebra and Blackwater are in a three-way tie with TNT Tropang Giga from fifth to seventh place on 3-3 win-loss records behind San Miguel Beer (5-0), NLEX (5-1), NorthPort (4-2) and Terrafirma (4-4) and ahead of Magnolia (2-2), Meralco (3-4), Phoenix (1-4) and Converge (0-6).

Their match is set at 7:30 p.m. after the Phoenix-Converge opener at 4:30 p.m.

Cone expects his veterans to take charge to avoid another frustrating night.

“I have a veteran team which knows how to climb out of these things,” he said. “It may take a few games, but I’m confident we’ll right the ship and be there come playoff time.”

The Gin Kings lost to the Beermen, 95-92, before that disappointment against the Dyip.

The Bossing are also coming off a string of frustrations after a 3-0 start in the all-Filipino tournament—they lost to NLEX, 97-103, Rain or Shine, 91-92, and Rain or Shine, 103-110.

The Fuel Masters are also hoping to squeeze out of the rut.

“We were hit by bad luck after losing some players to injuries. We need a win as simple as that to change our fortune,” said Phoenix coach Jamike Jarin, referring to injured Fuel Masters Jason Perkins, Tyler Tio, RR Garcia and Raoul Soyud. “We had some overall changes in our starters and rotations.”