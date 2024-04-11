Villar honors San Ezekiel Moreno on his birthday through music

IN line with a Villar family tradition, Senator Cynthia Villar led the celebration of San Ezekiel Moreno’s 176th birthday through music.

“It is through songs and music that we are able to relive the love, compassion, service and message of San Ezekiel Moreno,” said Villar.

Through the Las Piñas Chorale Festival, Villar said they were also able to create an event that not only attracts music lovers, but also people who are moved by the miracles of St. Ezekiel.

“People believe a ‘miracle’ happened as they witnessed how the raging fire in 1879, which gutted houses and establishments in the city’s Poblacion, stopped on reaching same place where San Ezekiel stood,” recounted Villar.

The birthday for this year of the Patron Saint of Cancer Patients coincided with the nation’s commemoration of the 182th “Araw ng Kagitingan.”

“San Ezekiel Moreno exemplified the courage of genuine faith and services. His life was an expression of love for the church and its people just like the spirit of the ‘Araw ng Kagitingan’ which we are celebrating on the same day,” noted Villar.

The senator distributed cash rewards to the chorale groups which won in the Villar Foundation’s Inter-Parish Chorale Competition held at the San Ezekiel Moreno Oratory, Villar Sipag complex in Las Piñas City.

Villar said the annual competition is being done to remember San Ezekiel, who has a special place in the heart of every Las Piñeros.

She thanked the chorale groups for singing the San Ezekiel Moreno Hymn.

“You have spoken to our hearts in a way that words alone cannot. When you sang here with the harmonization and blending of your voices and music, you have indeed created something magical,” said Villar.

The Cantor’s League Chorale Group from Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St Joseph bagged the P20,000 cash reward after it was declared the Grand Champion.

Other winners in the singing competition and their corresponding prizes were: Ist Prize, Himig San Jose Chorake of the St. Joseph the Worker Parish which won P15,000; and Quoro Dei Gloriam Chorale from Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2nd Prize which P10,000.

Special awards were also given to Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish Choir and the Christ the King Gospel Choir of the Christ the King Parish which received P5,000 each for being the best in Artistry and technical capability. The rest of the participants were also given consolation prizes of P3,000 each.

“Born in La Rioja, Spain, San Ezekiel served as Parish Priest of Las Piñas in 1876 and later served in different churches in the Philippines, according to a briefing material from Villar’s office.

During his stint in Las Piñas, he showed industry and love for its people especially when they were devastated with four huge calamities—a drought in 1876 and in 1878, chickenpox surge and a big fire in 1879.

Villar said nine years after becoming a bishop, San Ezekiel was diagnosed with cancer of the palate and died August 19, 1906.

He was beatified on November 1, 1975 and he was cited as “a living example of holiness for bishops.”

In October 1992, he was canonized as a saint by Pope John Paul II.

The senator and her family has built a church for San Ezekiel where his relic was preserved in the church and church’s museum.