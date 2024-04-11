Unemployed Filipinos less than 2M in Feb ’24 – PSA

Less than two million Filipinos were unemployed in February 2024, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the results of the Labor Force Survey (LFS), there were 1.8 million Filipinos who were considered jobless in February 2024.

In a briefing on Thursday, National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said this was the second lowest in the series which started in 2005.

“This was lower than the 2.47 million and 2.15 million unemployed individuals in February 2023 and January 2024, respectively,” PSA said.

“The country’s unemployment rate in February 2024 dropped to 3.5 percent, from 4.8 percent in February of the previous year and 4.5 percent in January 2024,” it added.

Meanwhile, the underemployment rate in February 2024 was at 12.4 percent, lower than the recorded rate in February 2023 at 12.9 percent and in January 2024 at 13.9 percent.

In terms of magnitude, 6.08 million of the 48.95 million employed individuals expressed the desire to have additional hours of work in their present job, to have additional job, or to have a new job with longer hours of work in February 2024.

The data also showed the employment rate increased to 96.5 percent from 95.2 percent in the same month of the previous year and 95.5 percent in January 2024.

The Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in February 2024 was posted at 64.8 percent. This was lower than the recorded LFPR in February 2023 at 66.6 percent, but higher than the January 2024 LFPR at 61.1 percent.

Image credits: Bernard Testa





