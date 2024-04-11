Ultimate volleyball queens

THE die is cast. The women’s volleyball tournament of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is ready to go into its semifinal round.

Three teams—Season 84 champions National University Lady Bulldogs, Season 85 winners De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers and the always-in-the-mix University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses—are veritable shoo-ins for the Final Four.

The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws, who are having a strong and upbeat season, may be the fourth member of the pack, but technically, the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles still have a chance to crash the party—so long as they don’t lose two in a row.

Members of the UAAP Press Corps are in the mood to predict outcomes and possible scenarios, as a result.

Will the Lady Bulldogs regain the crown from the Lady Spikers this year? Will the Lady Spikers dominate again and keep the trophy in Taft? Some think the Golden Tigresses are due to not just play in the finals, but to win it all.

And there are those who see the Lady Tamaraws as dark horses who will defy the odds and upend predictions.

Julio Sampedro of Varsity Channel is going all out for UST. “It’s the most well-rounded team. Ang tibay nila sa floor. Their training camp in Japan helped a lot and maybe it’s their destiny. Their only enemy really is themselves.”

Lui Morales who writes for Spin.ph and Philstar.com thinks UST and DLSU will slug it out in the finals. “I think Coach Ramil De Jesus’s system still works and still counts a lot. The (Lady Spikers) always adjust ‘pag pinupukpok sila. They’ve shown that they still have what it takes to get to the finals, even with Angel Canino sidelined.”

But The Angel Factor is crucial as far as Lui is concerned. “If Angel can’t make it back, I think UST will win. They have the greater fire power, and let’s face it: Angel is the only one (on the DLSU side) na angat sa scoring. UST on the other hand has (Angge) Poyos, (Regina) Jurado and (Jonna) Perdido. In the setter position, (Cassie) Carballo for UST versus (Julia) Coronel for La Salle is also a plus for the Golden Tigresses. In a “duel to the death,” Coronel can still be tentative with her spikes, Lui says. So her choice for champion? UST.

Justin Valencia of Tiebreaker Times, a UST alumnus, thinks UST and NU will play in the finals. But when it comes to who will win all the marbles, he thinks the NU Lady Bulldogs will be it. “They’re strong. I don’t think they’ll let themselves be defeated. They’ve got the experience, and this is practically the same team that won the championship in Season 84. (Bela) Belen, (Alyssa) Solomon, (Camilla) Lamina, (Erin) Pangilinan and Cheena) Toring are practically the same people who brought back the volleyball crown to NU. I would like UST to win, of course, but I think NU will win the championship.”

Norman Riego is picking NU as well. “Paangat na ang laro ng NU. Besides, even if Angel Canino comes back, I think La Salle will have a hard time trying to integrate her again in the game.”

Philip Matel of Rappler studied the field a little deeper. “It depends on the seeding. If UST plays FEU (in the Final Four), it will be UST. If NU plays DLSU, and NU plays well, it will be NU. But if Angel Canino returns, that will be (a factor to consider). La Salle’s problem is the middle and the setter position. NU’s weakness is receiving, but Bela Belen more than makes up for that.”

As for UST, he thinks this is one of the best teams they have fielded ever. “They’re no longer the one-woman team they were during EJ Laure’s era. They’re also team-oriented and their coaching staff is a big factor,” says Philip. “UST has seasoned, all-star coaches—Kung Fu Reyes, Shaq De Los Santos and Lerma Giron—guiding the players in all departments.”

UST’s challenge is keeping leads. They have to do that more consistently to get the prize, cautions Philip.

As of last count, six of the UAAP Media Room denizens chose UST to be Season 86’s Women’s Volleyball champions. Three chose NU. But none of them are closing the door yet on La Salle.

One thinks FEU will still come through—against all odds. And if Ateneo wins consistently while FEU consistently falters, the earlier predictions will have to be redrawn. It will be a whole new ballgame.