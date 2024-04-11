‘Tweaks to rules allowed banks to hike lending to farm sector’

Bank loans extended to the agriculture sector quadrupled after the government modified the implementing rules and regulations of the Agri-Agra law, according to a member of the Monetary Board.

At the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Asia and the Pacific Food Security Forum last Tuesday, Monetary Board Member V. Bruce J. Tolentino said extending loans to other participants in the agricultural value chain increased agriculture financing.

Initially, regulations only allowed the 25 percent of a bank’s loanable funds to be spent on production activities. However, this proved difficult as farmers are regarded as risky borrowers.

“If you broaden the quota so that it lends to the entire value chain, so that you’re lending not only to farmers, but you’re lending to processors and transporters and mills and warehouse owners, the entire value chain, then you’re better able to finance the agricultural sector,” Tolentino said.

“Also broaden it so that not only production is supported, but also processing, drying, transport, and other types of activities that you find in the rural area. Then you’re able to enable the banks to lend to a much broader swath of players in the countryside.”

This was the reform that was needed to boost agriculture financing by banks and significantly reduce the amount of penalties remitted by banks, according to Tolentino.

Prior to the amendment of the law, he said banks could extend loans to the agriculture sector for production purposes only. The law provides that 25 percent of the loanable funds of banks should be extended to the farm sector.

However, the risk of lending to farmers directly was high, higher than the penalty for not extending loans. This prompted the banks to just pay the fines to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) than lend to farmers.

“We’ve had the reform for one year, and in that year, loans to farmers and agriculture have quadrupled. And the penalties paid by the banks to the central bank have been cut down by six times,” Tolentino said.

“So reforms to enable the private sector to act according to their best interest, and for government to provide the public goods necessary so that the private sector can do its best, are crucial.”

The BSP had said the proposed amendments to the Agri-Agra bill will enhance the industry’s ability to get credit from banks and financial institutions.

The House of Representatives approved its version (House Bill. 6134) on third and final reading on March 10, 2020, while the Senate approved its version (Senate Bill 2494) on February 2, 2022.

In mid-2021, the BSP said it wants to include sustainable financing—or extending so-called “green loans” to corporations—as part of the proposed revisions to the mandated lending to the agriculture sector.