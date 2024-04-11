‘Trilateral meet to yield economic gains’

Leaders of the House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed optimism about the potential economic benefits awaiting the Philippines as a result of the upcoming trilateral meeting involving United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Scheduled for April 11 in Washington, D.C., Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said the unprecedented gathering symbolizes a monumental stride towards fostering economic collaboration among the three nations, fostering peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and fortifying cooperation across various spheres of mutual interest.

“Economic cooperation lies at the heart of this trilateral meeting, with discussions aimed at enhancing trade, investment, and development opportunities among our nations. Our country’s deeper economic integration with the United States and Japan will undoubtedly benefit our people in terms of jobs and livelihood opportunities and contribute to regional prosperity,” Romualdez said.

Highlighting the Philippines’s pivotal role as a partner to both the US and Japan in advancing regional stability and growth, Romualdez said collaboration is key to addressing common challenges and advancing shared interests in the Indo-Pacific landscape.

“As nations with strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific, our collaboration is essential in addressing common challenges and advancing mutual interests,” said Romualdez.

“President Marcos Jr.’s engagement with President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida underscores our nation’s commitment to upholding the principles of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. It is also a tacit recognition of his leadership and his foreign policy of being a friend to all and an enemy to none,” he added.

Moreover, he said the focus on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region aligns with the Philippines’s aspirations for a secure and harmonious environment.

“By strengthening our partnerships with like-minded nations, we can address security challenges effectively and promote peace and stability across the region,” said Romualdez.

“The House of Representatives stands solidly behind President Marcos Jr., in this endeavor, and we are ready to craft any legislation that may be necessary to advance and realize the objectives of this historic meeting,” he added.

He noted that the three leaders are also expected to explore cooperation not only towards promoting inclusive economic growth but also in the areas of developing critical and emerging technologies, climate change cooperation, and clean energy supply chains.

“The Philippines, as a vulnerable nation to the impacts of climate change, welcomes increased cooperation with the United States and Japan to implement sustainable solutions and mitigate the effects of climate change on our communities,” Romualdez said.

He added that the trilateral meeting could likewise prove beneficial to the Philippines through cooperation agreements that may be forged, which would bolster the position of the Philippines as a crucial hub in the international supply chain.

Meanwhile, anticipating a consensus on expanded economic collaboration among the three nations, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. expressed confidence in the substantial advantages this summit could bring to Filipinos.

“We expect the three leaders to agree on expanded economic cooperation among their nations. The economic advantages this summit could produce for us Filipinos are potentially enormous,” Gonzales said.

Majority Leader Manuel Jose M. Dalipe said there is a likelihood of strengthened trade cooperation resulting from the discussions among the leaders.

“We have to remember that the US and Japan are among our country’s biggest trading partners,” he said.

For his part, Deputy Speaker and Quezon Rep. David Suarez said the Philippines also expects increased military and financial help from the US and Japan.

“These two allies of ours are our largest and most generous sources of official development assistance,” they said.