Think long term, Bautista tells transport gripers

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Jaime J. Bautista on Wednesday assured the public that the long-term benefits of big-ticket transport projects will outweigh any short-term inconveniences.

At the Bagong Pilipinas Townhall Meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Bautista underscored the pivotal role of major transport infrastructure endeavors in enhancing mobility and connectivity en masse, while acknowledging the temporary disruptions they may cause.

He said these projects will encourage private vehicle owners to take public transport and will result in fewer vehicles on the road.

“I want to emphasize the long-term goal of our transport infrastructure projects, such as ongoing construction of railway systems, in providing permanent solutions to the traffic problem in the metropolis,” he said. “Our flagship road and rail infrastructures aim to alleviate traffic by offering comfortable, efficient and accessible public transport as better alternative to private vehicle owners, thus lowering the number of road users.”

Bautista outlined the agency’s approach, listing key initiatives such as the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 7, the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 Cavite Extension, the Metro Manila Subway, the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) System, the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, the improvements of the Edsa Busway, and the Edsa Greenways Project.

Acknowledging the intricate nature of project execution, he stressed the necessity for interagency coordination to expedite their completion.

“The success of our transport projects hinges on their timely completion, requiring the cooperation of multiple agencies. It requires a cohesive effort with agencies,” he pointed out.

However, Bautista said a better transport ecosystem in the Philippines is not a one-way street, but is a joint endeavor among stakeholders. He emphasized the importance of road safety, driver discipline, and the promotion of non-motorized vehicles to ensure efficient movement of vehicles and maintain order on the roads.