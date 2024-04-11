Thank you, Hidilyn.

FROM here on out, it will be time to give back to the sport that carved her a niche in sports history, time for family and time to learn how to cook and bake—finally, a dream she had since a decade ago.

It will also be all about learning to do business and invest in education to be a better sports leader.

“I have a lot of things to learn in life,” said Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo 2020, in a 561-word message on her Facebook page on Thursday, a week after missing a ticket to Paris—supposedly her fifth straight Olympics—at the Phuket qualifier.

“The result was not according to what I wanted and planned. But Thy will be done,” Diaz-Naranjo began in her message she titled “Long post alert.”

“It was not my day and #Paris2024 is not for me,” she said.

BusinessMirror was able to chronicle in the flesh all of Diaz-Naranjo’s Olympic campaign—from when she was an innocent 18-year-old wildcard in Beijing 2008, in London 2012 when she bombed out with a “No Lift” effort to the silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

In the year-delayed Tokyo 2020 on July 26, 2021, BusinessMirror witnessed Philippine history unfold at the Tokyo International Forum when then 30-year-old Diaz-Naranjo powered her way to the women’s -55 kgs of weightlifting gold medal, ending a campaign for the precious mint that started in 1924 in Paris.

“God prepared me for this, to be strong,” Diaz-Naranjo told BusinessMirror, in tears of extreme joy, moments after that enormous feat.

Now 33 and competing at -59 kgs—Paris organizers scrapped the women’s -55 kgs division—Diaz-Naranjo couldn’t keep up within the world’s top 10 in the division and finished just outside the Olympic standard at No. 11.

“We did great, we fought hard, and we did our best for our country,” she said in the same post. “It’s the end of my #Paris2024 Olympic journey, I will still lift, continue to lift, and inspire young Filipino Athletes to become Olympic Champions.”

She expressed her gratitude to the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission, her Team HD, MVP Sports Foundation and dozens more, including her nutritionists saying “I learned to love the journey and develop a healthy relationship with food.”

It was lessons learned for the greatest Filipino athlete ever.

“I realized what is forever: and it is not FAME, not money, not even winning or losing,” she said. But God, family, and real friends. These are my FOREVER.”

She added: “Winning is not everything; it is being on the platform and taking on the challenges that give inspiration to other athletes…I served and will continue to serve my purpose in weightlifting, as I inspire many athletes to dream high, take the challenge, and work hard to achieve their dreams and never give up.”

“Just LIFT! You can do it,” she stressed.

The Olympics and weightlifting, she said, are not her everything.

“I sacrificed a lot of my time to train and sometimes I forget to enjoy the process because I am caught with the high expectations and high pressure of being an elite athlete.”

Family?

Together, we’ll make memories and enjoy the time with them. I will have time to give back for the sports and weightlifting,” she added.

On line for Diaz-Naranjo and husband Julius is a fundraising weightlifting 101 for grassroots and her @HDweightliftingacademy.

The one that got away won’t bother the national treasurer.

“I truly believe God has a better plan. I trust Him and for now, because of my love for God, weightlifting, my country and for all of you… I will continue to LIFT everything – all in God’s hands!!!” she said.

Thank you, Hidilyn.