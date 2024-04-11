Seipi banks on global market demand to see modest growth

DESPITE aiming for flat growth this year, the Philippine semiconductor and electronics industry is seeing some “modest” growth based on global market demand, according to the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (Seipi).

“The projection is flat but there’s optimism based on global demand that we will see some modest growth,” Seipi President Danilo C. Lachica told reporters last Monday.

“We don’t react quarter to quarter. You know, there’s a lot of perturbations; but for the year, while our projection is flat, we think there’s going to be some upside, some modest growth for the year, especially if you look at the global demand,” Lachica said on the sidelines of a meeting of businessmen and educators.

He said Seipi’s forecast comes despite the recent earthquake that struck Taiwan, host to the world’s top contract chip producers.

“Yes, kasi mabilis naman naka-recover ‘yung TSMC [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.]—within a couple of days,” Lachica said. However, he added that delays in imported wafers still depend on if there would be aftershocks. The Philippines imports wafers and discs from Taiwan, according to the Seipi website.

The Seipi chief draws optimism from the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“As you know, the demand for electronics is all over. You talk about AI, the Industrial Revolution 4.0—so it’s really going to be driven by market demand,” Lachica said.

According to a Bloomberg report, the association projects that the global chip industry is “poised for a significant rebound this year with sales expected to jump to a record level.”

The report noted that this would be fueled by a “greater need for the electrical components from a broad range of businesses.”

In August last year, the Seipi revised its growth target for electronics exports from 5 percent to zero percent due to geopolitical conflicts such as trade war between the United States and China.

The Philippine semiconductor and electronics industry ended 2023 with $41.9 billion exports earnings, 9.2 percent down from the $46.15 billion recorded in 2022.

Semiconductors contributed $33.67 billion or the largest chunk to the electronic exports last year.

Based on the November 2023 data published on the website of Seipi, the top countries of destination for Philippine electronics exports were: Hong Kong with 17.19-percent share; US, 15.08 percent; China, 9.77 percent; Japan, 7.42 percent; and, Singapore with 5.43 percent.