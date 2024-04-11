SEC tells public to avoid illegal investments

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has flagged the activities of overseas-based brokerage firm eToro which entices investors to place their bets on overseas-listed securities.

The SEC in a notice said that eToro is not authorized to sell or offer securities to the public in the Philippines.

The company is regulated in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, Gibraltar and the United States and has 10 offices worldwide, including centers in the US, UK, Israel, Cyprus and Australia,

“eToro offers a crypto exchange that supports trading in 30+ cryptocurrencies and an exchange for trading commodities, currencies, indices, as well as an online brokerage platform with a limited selection of stocks and exchange-traded funds,” the SEC said.

The company also offers an investment scheme under the so-called fractional investing, wherein an individual can buy a single share of a company, a practice allowed in the US, that offers investing opportunity for small investors.

The regulator said eToro launched promotional campaigns on various social media websites and applications that entice Filipinos to trade using its platform.

The SEC said eToro is a registered broker/dealer in different jurisdictions. In the Philippines, before securities and investment products can be sold or offered to the public, the SEC said it has to be registered with and licensed by its office, satisfying the procedure of the issuing entity filing information statements and including the issuance price, the use of the proceeds, and the nature of the securities.

It also added that an issuing entity must posses a secondary license to sell or offer securities to the public.

The rule prohibits local small investors from investing in overseas opportunities.

“Based on the commission’s database, the operator of the platform eToro is not registered as a corporation in the Philippines and operates without the necessary license and/or authority to sell or offer any form of securities,” the SEC said, citing the provisions of the Securities Regulation Code.

The SEC said that the public should “exercise caution before investing in these kinds of unregistered online investment platforms and their representatives.”

The SEC also said that individuals or parties that act as salesmen, brokers, dealers or agents, representatives, promoters, recruiters, influencers, endorsers, and enablers of eToro platform faces possible jail time of 21 years or a fine of P5 million.