Recto: PPP, ODA being eyed for Mindanao rail funding

THE Department of Finance (DOF) is looking to finance the long-pending Mindanao Railway Project (MRP) through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and official development assistance (ODA).

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto told the BusinessMirror on Monday that his initial plan to procure the MRP through a PPP is still on the table.

“We’re also looking at ODA to finance [the] project,” Recto said and expressed confidence that multilateral agency Asian Development Bank (ADB) and “many others” will be open to financing the railway project.

This, after a lawmaker asked the Finance chief to seek Japan’s support in financing the MRP so that Mindanao would not be “left behind” in the government’s railway infrastructure development plan.

“We urge the Finance Secretary to consider visiting Tokyo, for the purpose of seeking additional official development assistance [ODA] from Japan; this time for MRP,” said Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny T. Pimentel in a statement on Sunday.

Recto also said the Finance department is just waiting for the Department of Transportation (DOTr) since it is still finalizing the preconstruction activity.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said earlier that his agency needs to update the feasibility study, together with the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), and look into the ridership of the railway project.

“We are willing to assist them [in] securing ODA funding,” Recto said, despite the DOF’s withdrawal from loan negotiations with China worth P83 billion for Phase 1.

Phase 1 of the MRP aims to lay down a 102-kilometer train line that will connect Tagum City, Davao del Norte’s provincial capital, to Davao del Sur’s provincial capital, Digos City.

The line, with six commuter trains with five cars each and 15 freight cars for cargo shipment, is projected to transport 122,000 commuters every day during its first year of operation. It will be deployed every hour and will run through eight stations.

The whole MRP will consist of a 1,544-kilometer railway and expand to the cities of General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Cotabato, Zamboanga, Butuan, Surigao, and Malaybalay.

To recall, the government has secured funding from Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) worth a total of JPY507 billion or P188.6 billion for the first to third tranches of the loan agreement for the Metro Manila Subway Project.

The DOF has also signed the loan agreement for the first tranche of financing for the Dalton Pass East Alignment Road Project (DPEARP) worth JPY 100 billion or about P37 billion.

With a total project cost of P67.4 billion, the DPEARP is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Central and Northern Luzon, linking Nueva Ecija and Nueva Vizcaya to the Cagayan Valley Region that involves the construction of a 23-kilometer alternative road bypassing the existing 77-kilometer Dalton Pass East Bypass Route.