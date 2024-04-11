PHL palm oil imports seen rising on tourism recovery

The Philippines will purchase more imported palm oil this year due to the rebound of the tourism and foodservice sectors, according to a report from the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) of the United States Department of Agriculture in Manila.

FAS Manila said palm oil imports in marketing year (MY) 2004/2025 will go up by 5 percent to 940,000 metric tons (MT), from the previous marketing year’s 895,000 MT.

“The expected recovery of the food service and tourism sectors will increase food demand, which translates to an increase in demand for palm oil consumption among these sectors,” the report read.

FAS Manila said the expansion of shopping malls and hypermarket chains supports the continued growth of fast-food restaurants, which spur the demand for palm oil.

Palm oil is the most consumed oil in the country. It is widely used as cooking oil in the foodservice sector, particularly in fast-food restaurants.

It is also used for consumer products like soap, cosmetics, and medical products. FAS Manila said it expects industrial consumption to rise by 4 percent to address the increasing demand from these industries.

“The expected decline in coconut oil production will also result [in] a shift [to] palm oil use. Palm oil is a direct substitute for coconut oil among household consumers.”

FAS Manila said palm oil replaced coconut oil in domestic consumption due to wide price discounts of palm oil versus coconut oil. In recent months, however, palm oil prices were sold at the same level as coconut oil at the retail markets.

“Filipino consumers still prefer coconut oil as long as prices remain stable. Price is the deciding factor among consumers,” the report read.

FAS Manila noted that the Philippines is a net importer of refined palm oil and a net exporter of crude palm oil. Imports were mostly from Malaysia and Indonesia while exports destinations are India, Malaysia, Portugal, Singapore, and China.

As for domestic production of palm oil, FAS Manila said it projects output to remain flat in MY 2024/202. While there are expansion areas, harvesting takes place four to five years from planting.

Oil palm plantations are located in Palawan, Bohol, and Mindanao—Agusan del Sur, Bukidnon, Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat.

In 2023, FAS Manila noted that the total area planted for oil palm was around 65,000 hectares. The average yield was estimated at 8.4 MT of fresh fruit bunch (FFB) per hectare.

The Philippines has 10 mills with total rated capacity of 276 MT FFB per hour. There are only two existing palm oil refineries with a total capacity of 15 MT per hour.

“While there is huge domestic demand, the two refineries can only cover around 5 percent of needed supply.”

Image credits: Goh Seng Chong/Bloomberg





