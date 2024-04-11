PBBM: Traffic-busting plan focuses on mass transit

REDUCING demand for private vehicles through enhanced mass transit system and a crackdown on colorum vehicles will be the focus of the government’s comprehensive plan against traffic congestion in Metro Manila, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.

The chief executive explained that the construction of additional roads and flyovers in the National Capital Region (NCR) will not address heavy traffic without being complimented by a reliable public transport system in the region.

“While workers can afford it, they will continue to buy vehicles. And even if we build so many roads, flyovers, bypass roads, those will not be able to keep up [with the increase in vehicles],” Marcos said at the open forum of the Bagong Pilipinas Townhall meeting on Traffic Concerns in San Juan City last Wednesday.

Increasing registration

THIS was echoed by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Officer-in-Charge Romando S. Artes, who said the number of registered vehicles passing NCR last year rose to 3.6 million from 3.2 million in 2022.

Data from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) showed, he said, 32,000 vehicles are registered in NCR every month.

“The DPWH [Department of Public Works and Highways] has already laid out 1.16 million linear meters of roads since 2019, but it is insufficient with the rapid increase of vehicles,” Artes said.

He noted a study from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) has pegged the economic cost of the traffic problem to P4.9 billion in 2020.

“The economic cost of traffic can rise to P9.4 billion by 2027,” the MMDA head said.

Ongoing projects

MARCOS pointed out his administration is now prioritizing the completion of major public transport systems to address traffic congestion, including the Tutuban to Malolos part of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project, which is now 61 percent complete.

He also reported the progress of completion of other railway projects: the Malolos to Clark part of the NSCR (56.5 percent), Manila to Calamba part of the NSCR (38 percent), Metro Manila Subway Project (41 percent), LRT Line 1, Cavite extension (80 percent), MRT Line 3 rehabilitation and maintenance (85 percent), Unified Grand Central station, or the Quezon City common station (83 percent), and the MRT line from Quezon City to Bulacan (67 percent).

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said they are currently working with Jica in crafting a 30-year master plan for railways in the greater NCR.

He said their other initiatives to improve the commuting experience in Metro Manila include enhancing the efficiency of the bus way on EDSA and the construction of more integrated transport exchanges (ITE) through public private partnerships (PPP).

They are planning to build ITEs similar to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx) in Taguig with the help of Ayala Group and in an unspecified location north of NCR, in partnership with Victory Liner.

No more extension

THE mass transit enhancement initiatives of the Marcos administration also covers the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). The program aims to replace existing PUVs with more environmentally-friendly alternatives, such as those electric-powered. The full implementation of the PUVMP remains pending since its franchise consolidation component is still ongoing upon the demand of some transport groups.

Marcos, however, said he will no longer extend the April 30, 2024 deadline for the consolidation so the PUVMP can push through.

He assured that government will address the concerns raised by those opposing the PUVMP, such as having access to affordable PUVs.

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reported 190,000 units UV Express, public utility jeeps, mini-buses and buses, have availed of consolidation.

Colorum crackdown

LAST, the President also said the government will initiate a crackdown on colorum vehicles—PUVs plying routes without the necessary registration or authorization.

The campaign, he said, will help reduce the number of vehicles in NCR since an estimated 30 percent of the PUVs operating in the region are colorum.

Marcos tasked the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to spearhead the campaign against the PUVs, which are operating illegally.

“That is why I will pass this problem to the DILG Secretary because it is the police, which will enforce this by making sure [PUVs] have the right franchise,” he said.

The national government will coordinate with local government units (LGU) and other stakeholders with the implementation of the said holistic plan to solve traffic congestion in NCR, according to Marcos.

“And hopefully that’s—many of the lessons that we will learn here, here in Metro Manila will be able—we can—we will be able to apply in places like Cebu City where also the problem of traffic is pretty bad,” Marcos said.

Robin: Education, discipline, enforcement keys

ROAD courtesy, discipline and education for motorists and drivers, along with clarity on enforcement of traffic laws, are among the keys to solving the scourge of traffic in Metro Manila and other urbanized areas in the country, Sen. Robinhood “Robin” C. Padilla said.

Padilla, who is heartened that the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. is working to address the problem, said he is prepared to help through legislative processes.

“Ilang buwan na ring pinag-aaralan ng aking tanggapan ang pag-ayos ng transportasyon sa lupa. Kasama sa mga susi dito ang kurtesiya sa daan at edukasyon, disiplina ng mga motorista—na maaaring isama sa kurikulum ng Department of Education para sa Senior High School, para maagang matuto ang ating mga mamamayan bago mapasama sa ating workforce. [In past months, my office has been studying how to rationalize land transportation. Among the keys to this are road courtesy and discipline, driver education of new motorists in Senior High School—which may be included in the curriculum of the Department of Education so our drivers will learn both national and international driving laws, the right values before joining our workforce],” he said.

Aside from this, Padilla noted it is important to determine who can use national roads, and clarify the roles of local government units (LGUs) in implementing national traffic regulations as well as who are specifically authorized to enforce national traffic regulations—including a redefined Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group.

