NutriAsia and Green Rebel launch plant-based offerings

MANILA, Philippines – NutriAsia, the country’s biggest manufacturer of condiments and sauces, and Green Rebel, Indonesia’s leading plant-based food tech start-up, formally announced their partnership with the launch of exciting and healthy array of plant-based shelf-stable and frozen products last Tuesday, March 20, 2024, at Apartment 1B, BGC.

The launch event, “Dare to be Be Limeatless” was a celebration of innovation, sustainability, and culinary excellence, highlighted the dynamic synergy between NutriAsia and Green Rebel and marked the food tech’s official entry into the Philippines’ food market.

[L-R] Max Mandias and Helga Angelina Tjahjadi

Attended by executives from both companies, influencers and media personalities, the launch saw Max Mandias, Green Rebel Co-founder and R&D Director, take the stage to demonstrate the versatility and flavors of Green Rebel’s plant-based meat products – showcasing the delicious possibilities of sustainable dining.

Since 2020, Green Rebel has been winning over consumers with Asian-flavored whole-cut plant-based meat that are clean-labeled and made with natural ingredients. And, while living up to its commitment of making plant-based meats delicious, affordable, and accessible, the company has substantially minimized its impact on the environment. In the past 2 years, it has reduced more than 48,000 tons of greenhouse emission which is equivalent to removing 1,100 cars from roads for a whole year.

“Crafting delicious, sustainable food isn’t just our passion; it’s our commitment to redefining the future of dining. Every dish we create at Green Rebel is a testament to our belief that flavor, and sustainability go hand in hand, offering a tantalizing glimpse into a world where every meal nourishes both body and planet.” said Helga Angelina, Co-founder and CEO at Green Rebel.

“We are indeed very happy and very excited about working with NutriAsia to bring our commitment and our belief to the Filipino consumer.” Helga continued.

NutriAsia President and COO Angie Flaminiano stressed the great opportunities for NutriAsia business partners that the synergy with Green Rebel sparked. “This exciting venture with Green Rebel allows our business partners in the country to reach the growing community of Filipino consumers who are craving for healthier and more sustainable alternatives. With Green Rebel and NutriAsia, tuloy tuloy ang Masarap, Masayang at Masustansya Pinoy Life.”

NutriAsia, having built an enduring legacy of innovation in the condiments category, welcomes the partnership with Green Rebel as part of its growth strategy.

“Our collaboration with Green Rebel Foods marks NutriAsia’s first venture outside the condiments category. This is a very important step for us. With this partnership, we are moving from the side of the plate to the center. We are confident, that just as our products have become staples of every Filipino home, our consumers would also welcome these delicious, healthier, and more sustainable meat alternatives. This synergy will add yet another flavor to the Masarap, Masaya Pinoy at-home dining experience,” said Mario B. Mendoza Jr., NutriAsia’s New Business Development Head.

Indonesian Rendang Quesadilla

Korean BBQ Slices with Kimchi Rice

Green Rebel products come with strong nutrition profiles, high protein, and fiber content, with up to 50% less saturated fat, 30% less calories, and 0 cholesterol, compared to traditional meat products. They are especially designed for consumers with a busy lifestyle as these products are ready-to-cook and take less than 10 minutes to prepare. They are even optimized for different Asian cooking methods – from high-moisture hotpot, steaming, stir-frying, wok-cooking, to grilling. And on top of all these features, they require 80% less energy and 67% less water, making them deliciously sustainable.

Finally, with its proprietary Rebel Emulsion Technology that recreates the essential mouthfeel of meat by utilizing a unique emulsion of coconut oil, water, and natural vegan seasoning, Green Rebel products are able to absorb deep flavors and marination while presenting with the distinctive taste, aroma, and juiciness associated with animal protein.

Green Rebel plant-based shelf-stable products – Indonesian Rendang Curry, Blackpepper Steak Bites, Korean-style BBQ Slices and Thai Green Curry will first be made available in select Robinsons, Landmark and The Marketplace branches. Meanwhile, frozen products – Steak, Beefless Bites, Crispy Fried Chick’n and Rybs will be available through NutriAsia Foodservice Accounts.

Soon all these delicious plant-based offerings will be available across the country and through e-commerce platforms, Shopee and Lazada.

Watch out for updates and be among the first to experience the delicious and environmentally conscious offerings from Green Rebel and NutriAsia. Stay updated through the Green Rebel website or their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram; or through NutriAsia’s Website, Facebook, and Instagram.