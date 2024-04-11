Mondilla grabs lead with sizzling 67

CAVINTI, Laguna—Clyde Mondilla rode the wind on a moving day and with a sizzling 67 took a one-stroke lead into the final round of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. Caliraya Springs Championship.

Twice winner on the Philippine Golf Tour in the latter half of last season, Mondilla on Thursday put himself in position for an early summer victory, three straight birdies from No. 14 propelling him to eight-under 208 with 18 holes to play.

“The winds make decision-making very tough,” said Mondilla, winner at Forest Hills and Del Monte last year. “On this course everything in your game needs to be clicking, good thing my tee shots were okay, I was able to execute.”

Big-hitting Keanu Jahns had a chance to rise to the top, but his impressive run that saw him move to five-under through 10 holes got marred by a double-bogey on the par-4 No. 18 for a 68, a stroke off pace.

The closing hole seemed to give the top pros a big challenge this time after yielding a bunch of birdies in the early rounds, but Jahns’ situation was simply an unfortunate one.

Jahns left himself about 95 yards after a solid tee shot but found his ball in a divot, and he wound up hitting over the green into another bad lie and ended up with a double.

He quickly put that behind him and now focuses on mounting a final-round charge as he seeks his maiden title.

“Just hit the fairway, hit the green, give yourself a chance to make birdie,” Jahns said. “Especially on this course because it’s very hard to control your distances even if you’re in the middle of the fairway.”

Aidric Chan was among those who suffered bogey on the closing hole, the second-round co-leader submitting a 73 that put him in joint third, five strokes off the pace.

Erstwhile co-leader Kim Tae Soo also 73 to stay tied with Chan and they were joined in third spot by Tony Lascuña who had a quiet two-birdie 70, and Eric Gallardo, who highlighted his 69 with an eagle on the par-5 No. 4.

Birdie on No. 2 and four straight birdies from the par-5 No. 4 got Mondilla going, but he fell into a maze of misfortunes starting on the ninth where he hit bogey and again on Nos. 12 and 13 before the sizzling finish.

Gwon Minwook of Korea was alone in seventh at two-under after firing a third-round 70. Aldrin Quinto

Angelo Que also had an early surge with four birdies against a bogey on the front nine but could not find his scoring rhythm on the way back, suffering four bogeys including one on the 18th for another 73.

The three-time Asian Tour winner was at one-under 215, sharing eighth spot with with Rupert Zaragosa, who traded two birdies for two bogeys and submitted a 72.

“The leaderboard is still tight…Keanu is very very good. It is going to be tough on the final round so we have to play well and hang on,” Mondilla said.